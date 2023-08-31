EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX heads for worst monthly loss in 11 months

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America fell on Thursday and were on track for their worst monthly performance in eleven months as a stronger dollar and worries about a slowdown in top commodities consumer China weighed on the index.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS eased 0.9% and was down 1.8% so far in August.

Brazil's real BRL= shed 1.2% as the dollar strengthened 0.6% after U.S. data showed a mixed picture of the American economy.

Data showed Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months through July hit its lowest level for the period in nine years, underscoring job market resilience despite Brazil's high interest rates.

Interest rates in Brazil remain in restrictive territory even as the central bank this month kicked off a monetary easing cycle with a larger-than-expected cut. Investors eye GDP data from Brazil due later this week.

Brazil's government aims to make more energy projects eligible for key tax benefits, however the main ministries involved disagree about whether to favor a "green" agenda or include oil projects and refineries, according to a senior official and a document seen by Reuters.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA shed 0.5%, while the Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.9%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= weakened 0.8% against the greenback as the red metal's prices softened after data showing further shrinkage in China's manufacturing sector highlighted poor demand prospects.

Copper output in Chile rose 0.94% year-on-year in July, while manufacturing production decreased 3.9% in the period, worse than the 3.2% drop projected by economists polled by Reuters.

"High interest rates, bad weather conditions, a weak global backdrop and long-standing structural issues in key sub-sectors point to difficult times ahead," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The good news is that falling inflation and further rate cuts will help ease the squeeze on real incomes, supporting the retail sector and alleviating the pressure on key industrial sectors."

The Andean nation's central bank is expected to cut rates by 75 basis points to 9.50% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll showed.

The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Suriname, it said on Wednesday, on the third review of the country's loan program, allowing for a disbursement worth around $53 million.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.3% against a firmer dollar, while Colombia's peso COP= edged higher.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, data showed India's economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.47

-0.69

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2387.52

-1.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116550.74

-0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

54069.76

-0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6032.22

0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

673415.40

-0.359

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1105.41

-0.85

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9476

-1.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7958

-0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

855.9

-0.70

Colombia peso COP=

4083.14

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6932

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

2.07

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

