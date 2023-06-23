EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX heads for fifth week of gains, Colombia's peso weighs

By Siddarth S and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were subdued on Friday against a firm dollar but on track for their fifth week of gains, while Colombia's peso lagged regional peers and snapped a three-day winning streak as crude prices dipped.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat at 1830 GMT as the dollar =USD rallied 0.5%.

The U.S. currency rose after data showed U.S. business activity growth slowed in June but services kept humming along and as the safe haven dollar drew support from a bout of risk aversion driven by hawkish comments from global central banks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank would move interest rates at a "careful pace", with most policymakers seeing at least two more quarter-point rate increases by the end of 2023.

Oil-producer Colombia's currency COP= lagged regional peers, falling 2.1% against the greenback.

"With oil prices trending lower over the last few weeks the drop in crude is starting to catch up with the peso," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"Also, COP may be entering overbought territory, so some of today’s correction may be technically driven."

The country's Congress approved raising the government's 2023 budget by some 16.9 trillion pesos ($4.1 billion) in overnight votes on Friday, with education and health to receive the biggest boosts.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged 0.2% up against the dollar after the Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday for the second time, signaling it will hold the rate "for an extended period".

The rate pause was in line with analysts' forecasts and came as data shows annual inflation at its lowest in more than two years.

"The beginning of the rate cutting cycle towards the end of the year seems likely," said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank AG.

"We continue to see MXN trading on strong levels given the attractive real interest rate outlook," Reichelt added.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.2% versus the dollar as a fall in prices of copper hurt the currency of the world's biggest producer of the red metal. MET/L.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= eased 0.2% against the dollar.

Argentine Interior Minister Eduardo 'Wado' de Pedro, an ally of powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, announced on Thursday he will run for the ruling Peronist bloc's presidential nomination in August primaries.

Elsewhere, Zambia has struck a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, in a breakthrough for indebted nations around the world that have faced lengthy negotiations with creditors.

"The proposed agreement is a major step both for Zambia which has been waiting to restructure for about two years, but as a potential model for other countries in debt distress," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

991.22

-0.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2454.69

-0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118940.79

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

53380.39

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5694.26

-1.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

423701.68

2.051

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1140.52

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7789

-0.16

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1513

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

806

-0.22

Colombia peso COP=

4169.82

-1.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6307

-0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

253.0000

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

490

0.61

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Angus MacSwan)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

