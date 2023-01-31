EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX heads for best month since May

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were on track for their best monthly performance in eight months as the U.S. dollar tumbled from multidecade highs on expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was 0.3% higher at 1500 GMT and was on track for its best month since May, outperforming the broader emerging market index .MIEM00000CUS.

Investors were focused on a host of central bank rate decisions this week from developed market peers, with a Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday, as well as Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions on Thursday.

"Massive inflows into EM assets so far this year show that investors are not deterred by the narrowing rate differentials," Natalia Gurushina, emerging markets fixed income economist at VanEck, said in a note.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022.

Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's largest economies, were both upwardly revised in their 2023 economic growth by 0.2 and 0.5 percentage point, respectively.

The Mexican peso MXN= edged up against the dollar, lagging other Latin American peers.

Data showed Mexico's economic growth slowed to 0.4% in the fourth quarter amid tighter monetary conditions in Latin America's second-largest economy, but still ended 2022 in positive territory.

Meanwhile, two company sources told Reuters that Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will issue a bond soon worth around $1.5 billion to refinance debt.

The Colombian peso COP= recovered 0.7% to 4,619 against the dollar after sharp losses in the last two sessions.

The currency of Latin America's fourth largest economy was on track for its best month since November 2020, even as inflation remained persistent despite signs of slowing growth.

The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Monday revised its inflation projection for this year to 8.7% from 7.1% previously, amid high prices which have led the bank's board to make sharp increases in borrowing costs.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= added 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively, supported by a muted dollar, while the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.6% against the greenback.

Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1031.57

-1.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2334.87

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113252.27

0.87

Mexico IPC .MXX

54261.26

-0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5327.94

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248404.33

1.029

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1274.25

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0831

0.60

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7555

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.4

1.19

Colombia peso COP=

4631

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8479

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

186.8800

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

379

1.06

