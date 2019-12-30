EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains on the back of weakening dollar, trade optimism

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies started the week on a firm footing on Monday, as improving sentiment around trade relations between the United States and China discouraged safe-haven buying of the dollar, exacerbating its fall. FRX/

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.3% and was on track to post its strongest monthly gain since January.

"The dollar seems to be out of love as we approach the new year," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM wrote in a note.

"As fears of a global recession have dissipated ... expect to see some rotation from the U.S. into emerging markets. If this scenario plays out, expect the dollar to remain under pressure for the next couple of weeks."

With most market players gearing up for a holiday-shortened week, analysts do not expect significant moves until the start of the New Year.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment was a report from the South China Morning Post that said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

Brazil's real BRL= and the Colombian peso COP= were the firmest among their Latin American peers.

Brazil's public-sector finances improved further in November, central bank figures showed, as the deficit as a share of the overall economy shrank to its smallest in over a year and the national debt fell for the third straight month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1414 GMT;

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1120.01

0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2943.41

0.45

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116906.90

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4661.42

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0400

0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8640

-0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

748.8

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

3275.65

0.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

-

-

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

