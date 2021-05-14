EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains as Fed calms tapering fears; set for weekly loss

By Shashank Nayar

May 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Friday as the dollar calmed and Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve officials eased fears about monetary tightening, while the Peruvian sol headed for its best week in two decades.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.3% but was set to snap a six-week winning streak, while stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.5%, also set to drop for the week.

Major emerging market assets came under pressure earlier in the week after data showed U.S. inflation in April gained the most in nearly 12 years, stirring worries about tighter monetary policy.

However, inflationary concerns eased after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday the central bank would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time, or excessively high inflation.

"There will be data disappointments along the way as the economy comes off the initial burst of fiscal support," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

"This is not a cause for major concern but as this week's U.S. CPI report suggested, the market sometimes unnecessarily panics even if the factors driving it are known to be transitory," added Issa.

The currency of Latin America's largest economy, Brazil BRBY,BRL= was up 0.9% on a weaker dollar, but falling iron-ore prices, the country's top export, inflicted record weekly losses of nearly 0.4% on the real.

However, the real received support this week after major big international banks raised their forecasts for Brazilian economic growth this year, after economic activity for March suggested the economy expanded in the first quarter.

Most other Latin American currencies including the Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso CLP= gained, while the Peruvian sol PEN= slipped after each of their respective central banks left benchmark interest rates unchanged to help support economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The monetary policy committee of Chile's central bank voted unanimously on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, while Peru's central bank maintained interest rates at 0.25%.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 1% and was set to gain for the second consecutive week as oil prices jumped and recorded a third straight week of gains.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.1%, also supported by the surge in crude prices, and was set to record its best week since the beginning of this year even as social protests rise against a withdrawn government tax bill.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was poised to be the best performing currency this week, while the currency of the world's top copper producer Chile CLP= looked like the top weekly loser as copper prices were on course for their first weekly decline since the start of April, driven by a dip in demand from China.

The dollar index .DXY dropped 0.5% while Treasury yields slid four basis points to 1.628%. FRX/US/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1306.8

1.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2498.37

1.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121845

0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

49320.8

1.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4506.93

1.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

52625.9

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1276.83

1.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2671

0.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.845

0.4

Chile peso CLP=CL

703.7

0.52

Colombia peso COP=

3676.48

1.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6687

-0.3

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.04

-0.02

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.