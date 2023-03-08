EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains as dollar retreats, stocks climb 2%

By Amruta Khandekar

March 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from recent highs touched after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while stocks in the region rose 2% on a boost from Brazilian shares.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.0% at 14:45 GMT, outpacing broader EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS which fell 0.2%.

The dollar index =USD slid from three-month highs hit after Powell highlighted the central bank's readiness for larger rate hikes, fanning fears of a steep U.S. recession.

Powell will testify again before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

"We are still going to get a mixed bag when it comes to USD strength this year," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"While the U.S. dollar dominance emanates from having a strong economy that can add more in borrowing costs to it, things can also go sour in terms of a hard landing here not matching prosperity elsewhere and eventually, if not rapidly, that can negatively affect the buck."

The Brazilian real BRL= jumped 1.0% in early trade, spearheading gains among regional peers.

Investors are also awaiting the presentation of the country's new fiscal framework by Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

"Our assessment is that government understands that out-of-control fiscal spending would be counterproductive, and we expect the new set of fiscal rules to be credible enough to help anchor longer-term fiscal expectations, paving the way for lower rates and sustained growth in the medium to longer term," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard in a note.

Chile's peso CLP= also gained 0.5% after data showed the country's consumer prices unexpectedly fell in February, offering much-needed relief in the fight against inflation.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged up 0.4% while Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.8% against the greenback.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS climbed 2.0%, more than erasing their sharp losses from the previous session following Powell's testimony.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 1.3%, helped by a 1.9% jump in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Also helping the index, Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA jumped 11.6% after reporting an unexpected fourth quarter net profit which reversed a multi-billion-real loss seen a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% on Wednesday, as expected.

Sri Lanka looked set to get a sign-off on a long-awaited $2.9 billion four-year bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 20 after the crisis-hit country secured new financing support from China.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.47

-1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2241.94

2.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105880.11

1.59

Mexico IPC .MXX

53112.20

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5393.32

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248276.38

0.72

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1243.23

0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1331

1.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9421

0.82

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.4

0.60

Colombia peso COP=

4745.26

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7825

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

200.0300

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

368

0.82

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

