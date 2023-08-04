EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains as dollar pulls back; poised for weekly losses

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Friday against an easing U.S. dollar, but were on track for a weekly decline, with Brazil's real rebounding after an interest rate-cut shock in the prior session.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1% as the dollar =USD slipped after a U.S. government report showed a moderate pace of job additions in July, bolstering bets the Federal Reserve is less likely to lift its policy rate any further this year.

However, falling for four out of five sessions, the EM index was set for weekly losses after recent rate cuts by Brazil and Chile, and as global growth concerns, dollar strength and a credit rating downgrade on the world's largest economy sapped risk appetite.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY jumped over 1%, bouncing back from Thursday's slide following a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's real is set to slowly reverse this year's solid appreciation as policymakers embark on a monetary easing campaign that began on Wednesday.

Analysts have noted that carry trades may take a modest hit if central banks continue to deliver higher-than-expected rate cuts, but as the Fed starts easing, Latam FX will have relatively attractive real rates which can support the currencies' strength in 2024.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped over 2%, after four straight days of losses, likely boosted by higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro's eldest son Nicolas Petro on Thursday admitted that illegal money entered his father's election campaign last year, the prosecutor handling the case said.

"This situation does put the President in defense mode and his administration will have to allocate time and resources attempting to dissipate the claims," said Citi analysts who flagged that impeachment proceedings are unlikely.

Argentina agreed with Qatar on a $775-million loan to make an International Monetary Fund repayment due this Friday

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 also rebounded 1.5% after sliding over the past four days that analysts largely attributed to a strong dollar and some weakness after a stellar run so far this year.

Data showed Mexican gross fixed investment rose 4.5% in May from the previous month, while another set revealed automotive production and exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.2%, but poised for weekly losses, led by Argentine equities .MERV.

Brazilian lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA dropped 4% after cutting its loan book growth forecast for 2023.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.31

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2477.98

1.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119773.82

-0.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

53511.98

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6311.75

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

450531.61

2.042

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1170.21

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8620

0.76

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0720

1.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

847.5

0.39

Colombia peso COP=

4084.27

2.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.693

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

279.3000

-0.43

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

565

0.88

