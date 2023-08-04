EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains against softer dollar but set for sharp weekly losses

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Friday as the dollar eased following news of slowing U.S. job growth, with Brazil's real rebounding from declines following a surprisingly large interest rate cut by the central bank.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.8% as the dollar =USD slipped after a U.S. government report showed a moderate pace of job additions in July, bolstering bets the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise its policy rate any further this year.

However, the currency index was set for its biggest weekly loss since June 2022 after recent rate cuts by Brazil and Chile raised concerns about a risk to carry trade and as a U.S. credit rating downgrade weighed on sentiment.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 gained 1.5% after a four-day losing streak that analysts largely attributed to a strong dollar and some weakness after a stellar run so far this year.

"One of the reasons why the Mexican peso got so strong was because most of the other high yielders have their own stories going on, which cloud the picture," said Clive Ponsonby, currency fellow at research publisher Hedder, highlighting currency restrictions in Brazil.

"We had this big run of appreciation (in the MXN) and now it's giving some of that back but it's still relatively stable. The trend hasn't really turned yet."

Mexican data showed gross fixed investment rose 4.5% in May from the previous month.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY jumped 1%, bouncing back from Thursday's slide following a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's real is set to slowly reverse this year's solid appreciation as policymakers embark on a monetary easing campaign.

Real interest rates remain attractive in Brazil while economic growth is supported by booming exports and the new government's push for tax reforms, said Gustavo Stenzel, director of Latin America strategy, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 3.4%, after four straight days of losses, likely boosted by higher oil prices.

Colombia's inflation is expected to have slowed in July, another Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, Argentina agreed with Qatar on a $775-million loan to make an International Monetary Fund repayment due this Friday.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUSgained 0.3%, but was poised for weekly losses, led by Argentine equities .MERV.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1018.57

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2456.48

0.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119856.52

-0.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

53943.40

0.93

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6296.89

0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

452230.20

2.427

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1167.07

-0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8682

0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0870

1.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

849.5

0.15

Colombia peso COP=

4034

3.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6776

0.71

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

279.2500

-0.41

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

569

0.18

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

