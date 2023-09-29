EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain on dollar dip but on track for quarterly losses

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose against a weaker dollar on Friday following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, but were on course for their first quarterly decline after four straight quarters of gains.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 1.0% by 14:55 GMT with the Mexican peso MXN= jumping 1.3% as the dollar and the yield on safe-haven U.S. Treasury notes eased.

A report showing easing core U.S. inflation pressures soothed jitters around tighter monetary policy in the world's biggest economy, steadying Latin American currencies at the end of a bruising week.

The index is eyeing losses of 0.3% for the July-September period and is on track for its second straight week in the red, down 1.6%.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5% ahead of a local rate decision where the central bank is largely expected to hold borrowing costs at 13.25%, despite calls to begin cuts to spur economic growth. The decision is due at 1800 GMT.

"Despite the pressure from the finance minister and president Gustavo Petro, the rate should be kept (on hold)," said Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia fintech.

"The first cut might come before the year-end, and although we assume COP will follow its peers higher, it might underperform BRL and CLP due to less attractive real rates."

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= rose 1.4% and 0.2% respectively, supported by an uptick in prices of the red metal. {MET/L]

Data showed Chile's unemployment rate hit 9% in the quarter to August period, a tad above economists' expectations while copper output also rose.

Chile's peso is the top decliner among major Latam currencies over the last quarter, down over 10% against the dollar while the Peruvian sol has fallen 4.2% amid weak metals prices on lower demand prospects given China property woes.

Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.6% after data showed local unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive rolling quarter in the three months ended in August.

Separately, the country's central bank chief said that inflation expectations are not aligned with official goals, and signaled they may not be anchored if the government's fiscal targets do not converge.

In other news, the International Monetary Fund said recent policy moves by Argentina's government, including wide-ranging tax breaks for individuals and sectors, were aggravating the country's already complex economic situation.

The country's peso ARSB= was at 785 to the dollar in parallel trade.

Equities in the broader Latam region .MILA00000PUS were up 1.2% but also also eying quarterly declines of 5.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

953.59

1.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2303.56

1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116664.68

0.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

51247.91

-0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5839.50

0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

581046.88

-0.073

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1122.81

0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0035

0.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3763

0.94

Chile peso CLP=CL

893.1

1.35

Colombia peso COP=

4044.84

0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7844

0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

788

0.25

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

