EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain, Chile's peso bucks trend on rate cut bets

July 24 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies gained on Monday, with the currency of oil exporter Mexico among top gainers on higher crude oil prices, while the Chilean peso fell on mounting expectations of an interest rate cut from the country.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8%, with traders awaiting major central bank decisions out of Japan, the United States and Europe this week.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.8% against the greenback, with traders parsing Mexico's headline inflation rate, which eased to 4.79% in the first half of July to its lowest level in more than two years, but still above the 3% target.

A Reuters poll showed Mexico's economy will likely slow in step with an expected moderation of growth in the United States, but the decline could be limited by increased investment from companies relocating to the country.

Focus was also on Argentina, with the peso ARSB= weakening as much as 0.56% to 531 pesos against the dollar to reach a historic low in black market trading. It was last down 0.2%.

The International Monetary Fund on Sunday said it should in the coming days finalize the basis for a staff-level agreement with Argentina over a review of its $44 billion loan to the country.

The country is set to unveil measures that will in effect devalue the peso as part of the deal, while also introducing a new preferential exchange rate for agricultural exports and levies on imports, which will effectively devalue the peso, according to a government official.

Citi analysts said Argentine credit enjoyed positive momentum in recent weeks on Economy Minister Sergio Massa's presidential candidacy, reducing the risk of a non-market-friendly administration. Hopes of the IMF deal renegotiation also aided the rally, particularly in 2030 external bonds.

The Brazilian real BRL=BRBY gained 0.9%, ahead of a July inflation reading on Tuesday, expected to ease further.

Bucking the trend, the Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.5% to a four-month low as market participants anticipated the country's central bank heralding a rate-cutting cycle in Latam this week.

"Inflation has surprised to the downside, inflation expectations are falling rapidly, and domestic demand is under severe pressure, all deserving a bolder rate cut," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who anticipates a 100-basis-point rate cut.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Colombia is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the second month in a row at July end, partly due to slowing inflation.

However, higher crude prices aided a 0.3% gain in Colombia and Mexico's peso, the currency of leading oil exporters.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1%.

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil IBRR3.SAplunged 15%, the biggest laggard on benchmark Bovespa .BVSP, after reporting a monthly net loss and brokerage BTG Pactual's downgrade to "sell" from "neutral."

Moody's Investors Service changed Mexican state energy company Pemex's credit ratings outlook to negative from stable on the scope of increased credit risks.

