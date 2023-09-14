EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain, Brazil's real gets boost from strong services data

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies advanced on Thursday as markets remained the certain the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause rate hikes next week and as oil prices touched a yearly high, with the Brazilian real jumping after a strong services activity report.

The Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.4% to a two-week high, gaining for a fourth consecutive session.

Strong U.S. economic data eased worries about a recession in the world's largest economy without changing expectations of a pause in rate hikes next week.

The real BRL= gained 0.9% to a two-week high as data showed services activity in Brazil grew slightly more than expected by 0.5% in July on a monthly basis.

Oil prices touched their highest this year, continuing to boost commodity-linked Latin American currencies, with the Mexican peso MXN= rising 0.4% and Colombia's peso COP= touching its highest since end-July earlier in the session. O/R

"COP tends to react quickly to oil price fluctuations," noted Mariana Zepeda, practice leader for Latin America at FrontierView.

The broader Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.3%, touching its highest since the end of August, with the stock indices of Mexico .MXXand Brazil .BVSP up 0.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

After a sharp fall in August on concerns over interest rate cuts reducing returns, Latin American assets have regained some ground in September on gains in commodity prices and signs of stabilisation in China's economy.

Chile's peso CLP=and Peru's solPEN= bucked the trend. The peso shed 0.9%, while the sol reversed earlier gains and dipped 0.3% ahead of a central bank meeting where it is expected to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

However, analysts at Scotiabank noted the central bank might delay rate cuts at this meeting "if that gives them a better sense of inflationary pressures."

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened to 723 per dollar in parallel trade and the country's S&P MerVal index .MERV jumped 2.6%.

Argentina's central bank decided to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 118% at a meeting on Thursday, a source told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.39

0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2399.34

1.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119476.98

1.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

51697.19

0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6002.07

1.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

567551.15

2.555

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1084.87

0.65

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8722

0.90

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1020

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.5

-0.97

Colombia peso COP=

3930.5

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7025

-0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

717

2.51

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Kandekar, Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao and Marguerita Choy)

