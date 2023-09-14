EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain, Brazil's real gets boost from strong services data

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies advanced on Thursday as expectations of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes next week stayed intact despite robust economic data, with the Brazilian real leading gains after a strong services activity report.

The Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS added 0.4% against the greenback =USD as a fresh batch of strong data including on producer prices and retail sales failed to deter hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged on Sept.20.

The real BRL= rose 0.9% by 1458 GMT to a two-week high as data showed services activity in Brazil grew slightly more than expected by 0.5% in July on a monthly basis.

The data comes amid bets the Brazilian central bank will deliver another rate cut this month after it became one of the first central banks to kickstart a monetary easing cycle among major Latin American economies in August.

"Latin America started early the process of raising rates to fight inflation. Now that the new administration in Brazil has brought some credibility into fiscal management, there is greater conviction on the speed of rate cuts there," said Antonio Miranda, senior advisor at Latin American asset manager Compass.

Rising commodity prices also gave a fillip to Latin American currencies on Thursday after top consumer China's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to support the country's economic recovery.

Top copper producer Peru's PEN= sol rose 0.3%, helped by gains in prices of the red metal.

Later in the day, traders also await Peru's interest rate decision, where analysts expect the central bank to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

Major exporter Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.2% as oil prices rose, with Brent crude topping $93 a barrel for the first time this year on tighter supply expectations for the rest of 2023. O/R

Colombia's COP= peso, the currency of another top crude exporter, was up 0.2% at an over six-week high.

After a sharp fall in August on concerns over interest rate cuts reducing returns, Latin American currencies have regained some ground in September on gains in commodity prices and signs of stabilisation in China's economy.

Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.7%, bucking the trend.

Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened to 723 per dollar in parallel trade after the country's annual inflation rate shot up to 124.4% in August and hit its highest level since 1991, stoking a painful cost-of-living crisis in the South American country.

Argentina's S&P MerVal index .MERV jumped 2.2% with broader Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS up 1.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.64

0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2397.49

1.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119302.00

0.95

Mexico IPC .MXX

51665.93

0.28

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5974.77

1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

565485.46

2.182

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1076.94

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8733

0.87

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1174

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

886.7

-0.77

Colombia peso COP=

3930.43

0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7084

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

723

1.66

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Kandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.