EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain as dollar dips ahead of Fed rate decision

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday, buoyed by a weak dollar as investors remained hopeful for any clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing down its rapid pace of interest rate hikes in a meeting later in the day.

The world's largest central bank is expected to hike its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with some pricing in a 50 basis points increase in the December meeting. FEDWATCH

The U.S. dollar =USD pared some of its decline after a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. private payrolls, pulling Latin American currencies off their session highs.

Positive news from China, Latin America's biggest importer of raw materials and industrial metals, also lifted sentiment.

Chinese policymakers pledged that growth was still a priority and that they would press on with reforms, supporting hopes that Beijing will ease off on its strict COVID-19 measures.

Financial markets in both Mexico and Brazil were shut due to public holidays.

Analysts at UBS noted that emerging market central banks can mitigate Fed-induced fund flows into the United States by raising domestic interest rates, thus protecting the value of the domestic currency and preventing knock-on effects on inflation.

Chile's peso CLP= led the gains as the country's central bank is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its December and January meetings as the largest copper producer tries to rein in high inflation, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, data showed that Chile witnessed its first drop in economic activity since February 2021, when the economy experienced a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other gainers, Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.1% and the Mexican peso MXN= added 0.4%.

Analysts have raised their inflation expectations and their growth estimates for Mexico for 2022, while lowering the latter for 2023, ahead of the country's central bank meeting next week.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= hit a four-week high on Tuesday after President Jair Bolsonaro's administration said it would begin the transition to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, allaying worries about political instability.

The announcement that the coordinator of President-elect Lula's transition team will be Geraldo Alckmin, vice-president-elect, cheered the market.

Peru's sol PEN= also edged up after the International Monetary Fund noted that the Andean country's fundamentals remained strong even as its political uncertainty could likely spill into its economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

872.73

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2305.72

-0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116928.66

0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

50864.85

1.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5211.88

0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

151840.65

-0.759

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1255.32

0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1437

-0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6871

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

936.9

0.94

Colombia peso COP=

4998.29

0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9697

0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

157.5600

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.05

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.