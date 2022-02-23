EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firms on strong commodities; Russia's rouble drops on war worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed 1% on Wednesday, pushing higher a gauge for Latin American currencies for a seventh straight day, while Russia's rouble tumbled on Western sanctions and fears of an all-out war in Ukraine.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS firmed 0.8%, its seventh straight session of gains primarily on support from hawkish local central banks, strong commodity prices and attractive valuations.

The rouble RUB= tumbled 3.1%, hitting a near two-year low past 81 to the dollar as sanctions and invasion fears hammered Russian assets, with bonds and stocks feeling the force of investor jitters.

Western nations responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine with plans to target banks and elites.

The European Union blacklisted Russian lawmakers, freezing their assets and banning travel, while Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London and Washington targeted Russian debt.

Meanwhile, in the latest ominous signals of a possible military conflict, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy.

The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another intrusion, called a denial of service (DDoS), similar to others that Ukraine blames on Russia and Moscow denies.

Russian stock markets were shut for the day on account of a public holiday. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.8%.

U.S.-listed Russian stocks tumbled with VanEck Russia ETF RSX.P down 9.5%, on pace for its fourth day of losses.

"Investors are increasingly tense as hopes of significant talks aimed at solving the crisis evaporate and the first sanctions have been thrown into Russia's path with threats of more to come," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Russia's sovereign dollar bonds RU000A0JXU22=TE were also hit, along with longer-dated bonds. Ukrainian longer-dated dollar bonds suffered their worst day on Wednesday since their issuance in 2015. XS1303929894=TE, XS1577952952=TE

In Latin America, most currencies firmed with the Mexican MXN=, Chilean CLP= and Colombian COP= pesos firming between 0.1% and 0.4%, while an index of stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.5%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.9% on Wednesday amid sky-high inflation readings which could lead to more rate hikes.

Central bank policymakers have more than quintupled Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 10.75% from its record low of 2% last March, and have already signaled the need for extra adjustments ahead.

LatAm stocks had massively underperformed their developed counterparts in 2021 but analysts now point to that becoming a relative strength this year as it has created attractive valuations.

"The rise of geopolitical tensions outside the region, and LatAm central banks being ahead of their peers in the normalization of monetary conditions, have made LatAm assets more attractive for investors," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Separately, South Africa's rand ZAR= added 0.2% after the finance ministry said in the national budget that debt would peak lower than previously expected and spending would grow only modestly.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1206.91

0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2392.23

-0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112180.73

-0.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

51566.36

-1.97

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4375.69

-2.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91223.72

0.866

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1508.01

1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9998

1.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2619

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.6

0.37

Colombia peso COP=

3909.01

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7182

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.2800

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

207

1.45

