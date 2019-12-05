EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm; Petrobras rally takes Bovespa to new highs

By Susan Mathew

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Chile's peso touched two-week peaks to lead Latin American currencies higher on Thursday as they capitalized on the dollar's weakness, while a rally in stocks saw Brazil shares scale new highs.

Stocks took support from lingering optimism over the Sino-U.S. trade war, after a Bloomberg report as well as positive comments from U.S. President Donald Trump brewed some hope over a "phase-one" trade deal. MKTS/GLOB

Regional markets have also been propped up by some positive economic readings this week, with better-than-expected GDP data from Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, being the most notable.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP extended Wednesday's gains to touch a fresh record high, boosted by shares of state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA.

Petrobras, as the firm is commonly known, rose more than 2% after its executives said it could add several billion dollars of assets to its already ambitious five-year divestment plan.

Adding to the optimism, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said Brazil's economy is entering 2020 on a stronger footing than originally hoped for.

Brazil's currency BRL= gained 0.5% to 4.185 against the greenback .DXY which languished at one-month lows. FRX/ A Reuters poll showed that the real is expected to be one of the notable gainers in emerging markets in 2020, firming to 3.97 per dollar.

In Chile, stocks .SPIPSA rose to a two-week high, while the peso CLP= firmed 0.7%. The currency has been propped up by a massive central bank stimulus program, which went into effect earlier in the week.

Chile's central bank on Wednesday held its benchmark interest rate and said it would likely keep it there for the next several months, even as weeks of protests begin to hammer the country's economy.

However, the bank also slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that effects of the unrest would linger into next year.

"Though it's too early to say, especially if the Chilean peso reverses quickly and beyond the central bank's expectations, the higher inflation forecasts bias the next move to a hike," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

"As for FX, a hawkish central bank with no cuts on the horizon should help stabilize the currency, which has been plagued by its low carry."

The Argentine peso ARS= fell after central bank chief Guido Sandleris resigned on Wednesday, an expected step as Latin America's third-largest economy transitions to Peronism next week under newly elected President Alberto Fernandez.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1043.94

0.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2723.58

0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110666.67

0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

42211.92

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4735.10

1.94

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35045.84

1.021

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1612.73

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1856

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3510

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

781.6

0.79

Colombia peso COP=

3462

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.379

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9750

-0.15

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

