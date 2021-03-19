EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm; Pemex move puts Mexico's credit rating in focus

By Susan Mathew

March 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in the black on Friday, looking to end a week dominated by monetary policy surprises on a high note.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4% to stay near one-month highs and was on course to end the week up about 2%, while Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.3%. Declining oil prices saw Colombia's peso COP= underperform, down 0.2%.

Emerging market (EM) currencies got a boost this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance, leaving interest rates rate near zero. Low rates in the United States bode well for high yielding currencies as the interest rate differential makes them more appealing for carry trades.

With inflationary pressures driving bumper rate hikes in Brazil and Turkey and a surprise increase by Russia, the EM currencies index .MIEM0000CUS was on track to break a four-week losing streak.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= extended gains to a third straight session, leaving it up around half a percent since last Friday.

But with COVID-19 cases still surging in Latin America, economic fundamentals still reeling from the pandemic, and political worries persisting, Latam assets have lagged EM peers.

On Thursday, Mexican state-oil firm Pemex's chief executive said the government had agreed to absorb regular debt payments this year for Latam's most indebted company.

With $113.2 billion in debt as of 2020, Pemex's burden on Mexico has seen credit rating downgrades by top agencies.

"This announcement shows that the strategy of the government will continue to be to support Pemex in gradual steps, without a significant change in its business plans, putting increased pressure on sovereign finances," said Citi Research strategists.

"This means a continued worsening credit outlook for the sovereign and the need to find additional resources, most likely through a fiscal reform to be presented in September, together with the 2022 budget."

Among stocks, state-controlled Brazilian lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA fell up to 0.8%, after its chief executive submitted his resignation on Thursday after months of pressure for his ouster from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA rose more than 2% after reporting its best quarter so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the week, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP was set to end a seven-week winning streak - its longest in eight years, down more than 3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1334.24

-0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2330.59

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114819.01

-0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

47354.70

-0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4847.39

-0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1325.40

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5271

0.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4090

0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

718.3

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3551.8

-0.19

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7097

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.3500

-0.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

