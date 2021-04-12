EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm, Ecuador bonds rally after surprise election result

By Susan Mathew

April 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a weaker dollar, while bonds in Ecuador rallied after banker Guillermo Lasso pulled off a surprise win in Sunday's presidential runoff against socialist economist Andres Arauz.

But Peru's sol currency and stocks tumbled after a far-left candidate won the first round of that country's presidential election on Sunday.

In Ecuador, Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff on promises to revive the economy, following a campaign that pitted his free market economic ideas against the social welfare plans of economist Arauz.

Ecuadorean bonds dated July 2035 EC221423852=RRPS rose 13 points to 61, a trader said.

"I think in the short term, it is good," said Alejandro Arevalo, emerging market debt manager at Jupiter Asset Management.

"But... when you look at the economy, it is still very fragile... So I do think that after the initial honeymoon stage, investors will start to think, how does the country move forward?"

PERUVIAN JOLT

In Peru, MSCI's Peru ETF EPU.P was down almost 3% at $35.16 in U.S. trading after the country's presidential vote headed for a run-off with far-left candidate Pedro Castillo set to win the Andean country's first round.

The Peruvian stock index .SPBLPGPT fell 0.2%, while the sol currency PEN=, PEN=PE lost 2.07% at open to 3.68/3.70 per dollar.

"Castillo's three pillars are pretty scary. He's talking about nationalisation, about the government taking control of the economy. He's in favour of governments or revolutions like in Cuba, Ecuador, Venezuela, so it's something that could bring significant volatility to the market, just to the bonds overall," Jupiter Asset Management's Arevalo said.

"We have to wait for the final votes to be counted, but it's definitely something negative for the market."

As the dollar weakened ahead of much awaited U.S. consumer price inflation data, other Latam currencies firmed along with the broader emerging market peers, with Mexico's peso MXN= hovering near their highest since mid-February.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.4%, while higher oil prices helped crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= mark a positive start to the week.

Climbing oil prices also propped up shares of Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA, helping the country's main stocks index .BVSP outperform a rout in global stocks ahead of U.S. inflation data and earnings. MKTS/GLOB

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1321.51

-0.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2343.10

0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118363.16

0.59

Mexico IPC .MXX

47460.83

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4926.46

-0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48541.53

-0.623

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1323.98

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6480

0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0940

0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

706.8

0.68

Colombia peso COP=

3648.03

0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.685

-1.76

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.5800

-0.15

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)

