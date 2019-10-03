EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm as weak U.S. data dents dollar

By Agamoni Ghosh and Susan Mathew

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday as a weak reading of service sector activity in the United States raised doubts about the health of the world's largest economy and dented the dollar.

U.S. services sector growth slowed to its most anemic pace in three years last month, and job growth in the largest slice of the American economy was the weakest in half a decade, a survey of purchasing managers showed.

An index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS jumped 1.6% and was on track to post its best day in eight months with gains in regional currencies ranging between 0.5% and 1.4%. The dollar index .DXY which measure the greenback against a basket of six major rivals was down 0.2%. FRX/

"We know manufacturing in the U.S. is already in recession, now we have to see if services follow suit," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank.

"For Latam currencies, the move is a short-term reaction to the dollar's weakness and expect it to fade."

Brazil's real BRL= firmed 1.3% and touched its highest in two weeks bolstered by the latest reading of service sector activity in Latin America's largest economy showing an expansion in September at the fastest pace in six months.

Investors will now be closely monitoring progress related to a landmark pension reform bill, whose final vote of approval from the Senate is expected to be completed by later this month.

"It's not a done deal yet so that is a lingering risk, but the market is pretty much pricing in a passage, so any sign of delay or hindrance to that could result in a huge sell-off," said Lawrence.

Stocks in Sao-Paulo .BVSP slipped slightly.

Lender BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA was the worst performer on Brazil's main index after Brazilian prosecutors said they were investigating BTG and former central bank and finance ministry officials over the alleged illegal leaking of interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012. .

State-controlled Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA was the biggest boost to the index after it announced a 5.75 billion real ($1.39 billion) secondary share offering.

Miner Vale SA VALE3.SA followed, up 1%, after it said it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the disaster at one of its facilities that killed at least 250 people by 2021.

Mexican .MXX and Colombian stocks .IGBC gained around half a percent each, tracking a move higher on Wall Street as the weak U.S. data raised bets of more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. .N

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA and Argentina slipped, with the latter .MERV breaking a four-day winning streak.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

992.62

0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2630.79

1.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100823.00

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

42420.22

0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5000.10

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30468.10

-1.052

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12866.92

0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0764

1.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6620

0.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

716.4

1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3445.25

1.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3698

0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.7300

0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

