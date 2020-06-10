EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm as dollar retreats ahead of Fed assessment

By Susan Mathew

June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday as the dollar retreated ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is being watched for an assessment of the health of the world's largest economy.

Investors are waiting to see if the Fed reinforces the upbeat tone of economic recovery set by the latest unemployment data. Amid speculation that it might take measures to curb a recent steepening of the U.S. yield curve, the greenback weakened broadly. FRX/

A Fed statement is expected at 1800 GMT, followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Brazil's real BRBY gave back some early gains after data showed the country posted its steepest monthly deflation since 1998 as the coronavirus outbreak slammed fuel and air travel prices. This raised bets of another interest rate cut further into record low territory next week.

After a pullback on Tuesday, Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3%. The Mexican economy most likely shrank 17% in April and will probably contract "a little less" in May, the finance minister said, as officials further re-open the country after more than two months of lockdown.

"Economic recovery is likely to be very slow," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank, citing policy uncertainty by the government and likely interest rate cuts as risks for the currency.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development expects the global economy to contract 6% this year, the biggest peacetime downturn in a century, before it emerges next year from a recession.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.2%, while surging copper prices sent Chile's peso CLP= up almost 1%. MET/L

As a Friday deadline approaches, Argentina's $65 billion debt restructuring is being closely watched, with the government and its creditors in a sensitive final stretch to strike a breakthrough. Citigroup strategists expect yet another extension of the deadline as the government prepares a second amended proposal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1322 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.91

0.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2118.81

0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96980.27

0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

-

-

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8730

0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.8321

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

763.3

0.85

Colombia peso COP=

3651.24

0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

-

-

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.2500

-0.12

