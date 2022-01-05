EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes

By Susan Mathew

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday against a slightly lower dollar, while Hungary's forint hit near one-month highs after central bank minutes showed more interest hikes were to come.

MSCI's broad index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat reflecting mixed trade on Wednesday. Asian currencies moved in tight ranges, while Turkey's volatile lira TRY= was last trading unchanged from last close.

South Africa's rand ZAR= firmed 1%, on track for its best session in a month, while Russia's rouble RUB= slipped 0.5% despite rising oil prices as geopolitical worries weighed.

Expectations of higher interest rates in the United States this year supporting the dollar kept sentiment in check, as did uncertainty from the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

But as the dollar .DXY dipped 0.2% ahead of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, Latam currencies firmed. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY was up 0.4% after President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital without needing surgery for gut obstruction. MET/L

Bruno Mori, an economist and financial planner at Planejar said upcoming presidential elections in Brazil and recent pressure from public servants for salary readjustments were causing volatility in the real.

Currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia MXN= rose 0.5% and 0.1% respectively as crude prices firmed, while Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% despite falling copper prices. O/R

Against a stronger euro, Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.3%, hitting a one-month high with investors pricing in more rate hikes after the central bank pledged more tightening, saying that while headline inflation had peaked in November core inflation was set to rise further.

Peru's sol PEN= inched closer to its highest since October, but caution remained after the country's attorney general opened a preliminary investigation against leftist president Pedro Castillo on allegations of collusion and influence peddling in cases related to government public works contracts.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP lost 0.7% tracking broader emerging market peers and Wall Street futures. Bourses in Chile and Colombia rose. .N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1407 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1224.68

-0.83

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2093.15

-0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102807.13

-0.68

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4314.97

0.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1423.88

0.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6676

0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4159

0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

842.5

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

4073.35

0.08

Peru sol PEN=

3.9548

0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.1400

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

