EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against weaker dollar; Stocks track Wall Street higher

By Susan Mathew

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with Mexico's peso looking to post its biggest one-day gain in two weeks as the dollar slipped.

Stocks in the region rose as Wall Street recovered from a technology stocks related rout. Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP led gains, up 0.9%, while Colombia's COCLAP .COCLAP was set for its best session in a week. .N

MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.8%

Sentiment, however, remained fragile after AstraZeneca AZN.L paused the trial of its most promising COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness in a study participant. MKTS/GLOB

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.9% after data showed consumer price inflation in August rose to 4.05%, above the central bank's target of 3%. Mexico's central bank has cut its benchmark lending rate by 375 basis points since August last year to 4.5%, and has a one percentage point tolerance band above or below that figure.

"The data might reinforce Bank of Mexico's increasingly cautious stance, but we still expect further monetary easing, including a 25 basis point cut at its meeting later this month," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Similar data from Brazil showed inflation hit its highest in four years last month, although the pace slowed from July and overall inflation remained well below the central bank's goal. Analysts say the key interest rate will stay at its record low level till at least until 2022.

The real currency BRBY rose more than 1% attempting to erase Tuesday's losses.

A Vontobel Asset Management survey of 300 institutional investors and discretionary wealth managers showed that a majority of investors are planning to increase their emerging markets exposure over the next five years, even as concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are limiting the short-term flow of investments to those economies.

As oil prices rose, crude exporter Colombia's currency COP= broke a four-session losing run, while Chile's peso CLP= tracked a rise in copper prices. MET/LO/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1409 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1085.15

-0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1998.68

1.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100949.45

0.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

36281.24

0.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3829.45

0.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1239.88

0.61

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3025

1.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.5869

0.80

Chile peso CLP=CL

765.5

0.89

Colombia peso COP=

3714.2

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5198

0.59

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.7600

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and graphic by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

