EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against weak dollar, stocks steady
By Susan Mathew
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a dollar that remained pressured by a strong euro as the focus stayed on Brexit developments.
Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.4% and Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.1% to resume its gaining streak for a seventh session in eight. Chile's peso CLP= hit its highest in a month.
The dollar slipped again as the euro extended last session's rally and hit a seven-week high after Britain and the European Union clinched a deal on Thursday for an orderly British exit from the bloc. FRX/
Regional stocks tracked Wall Street's lackluster moves and traded flat. Sentiment had taken a hit after data showed the Chinese economy expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years, reinforcing global growth slowdown fears and reiterating the need for a U.S.-China trade deal.
MSCI's Latam shares index .MILA00000PUS fell, looking set to break a seven-session winning streak. On the week, the index was poised for a third week of gains.
Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA were the biggest boosts on Brazil's main index .BVSP after the state oil firm posted a significant production boost in the third quarter.
In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX was among the worst performers on the IPC index .MXX after it reported double-digit drops in revenue and net profit for the third quarter.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1026.70
-0.16
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2714.09
-0.22
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
105168.69
0.15
Mexico IPC .MXX
43491.07
0.03
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5176.57
0.08
Argentina MerVal .MERV
-
-
Colombia IGBC .IGBC
12857.43
0.02
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.1446
0.59
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.1765
0.09
Chile peso CLP=CL
709.64
0.25
Colombia peso COP=
3433.7
0.43
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.3458
0.10
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
58.3400
-0.03
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)
((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130))
