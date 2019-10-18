EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against weak dollar, stocks steady

By Susan Mathew

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a dollar that remained pressured by a strong euro as the focus stayed on Brexit developments.

Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.4% and Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.1% to resume its gaining streak for a seventh session in eight. Chile's peso CLP= hit its highest in a month.

The dollar slipped again as the euro extended last session's rally and hit a seven-week high after Britain and the European Union clinched a deal on Thursday for an orderly British exit from the bloc. FRX/

Regional stocks tracked Wall Street's lackluster moves and traded flat. Sentiment had taken a hit after data showed the Chinese economy expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years, reinforcing global growth slowdown fears and reiterating the need for a U.S.-China trade deal.

MSCI's Latam shares index .MILA00000PUS fell, looking set to break a seven-session winning streak. On the week, the index was poised for a third week of gains.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA were the biggest boosts on Brazil's main index .BVSP after the state oil firm posted a significant production boost in the third quarter.

In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX was among the worst performers on the IPC index .MXX after it reported double-digit drops in revenue and net profit for the third quarter.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1026.70

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2714.09

-0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105168.69

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

43491.07

0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5176.57

0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12857.43

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1446

0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1765

0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

709.64

0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3433.7

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3458

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

58.3400

-0.03

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

