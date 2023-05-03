EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX firm against soft dollar as Fed signals pause, BCB awaited

By Shreyashi Sanyal

May 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed against a sliding dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a small interest rate hike and signaled it may pause further increases, ahead of Brazil's central bank decision later in the day.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.7%, gaining solid ground after the Fed's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points was perceived by markets as its last in an aggressive 14-month tightening cycle, pushing the dollar index =USD 0.4% lower.

"The dollar is getting crushed as the end of the Fed's tightening cycle is likely here. Emerging market FX will have a nice run here as the interest rate differential should widely remain in their favor,"said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

Brazil's real BRL=, <BRBY> gained 1%, with focus also on Banco Central do Brasil's (BCB) interest rate decision at 2100 GMT.

The BCB is seen holding its benchmark Selic rate for the sixth straight meeting as it awaits more proof of disinflation before the possible start of an easing cycle in the third quarter.

"We expect the forward guidance to remain conservative given that projected inflation is expected to continue to track above the inflation target," Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note.

"The case for preserving a restrictive stance and remaining vigilant is justified by the still intense services and core inflation pressures, further deterioration of short- and medium-term inflation expectation, growing fiscal and quasi-fiscal stimulus, and above-target inflation forecasts."

The Bovespa stocks index .BVSP pared earlier declines to trade flat.

Carrefour BrasilCRFB3.SA fell 9.5% after reporting a first quarter net loss of 113 million reais ($22.39 million).

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.5%. Mexican national oil company Pemex said its net profit almost halved in the first quarter to $3.15 billionas weaker sales outweighed lower costs and currency gains from a stronger peso.

Colombia's peso COP=jumped 1.4% against the dollar. The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2023 inflation amid persistent consumer price growth.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7%. Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, posted a 73% drop in its pre-tax profit for the first three months of this year.

The Argentine peso ARSB= rose 2.6% to 464 per dollar in popular black markets.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Czech crown EURCZK= inched 0.4% up after its central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= extended gains after its central bank surprisingly hiked interest rates by 25 basis points.

Suriname reached an agreement in principle with its Eurobond creditor committee, according to a government statement, to restructure its two outstanding dollar-denominated bonds with nearly $600 million outstanding.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies by 1955 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.20

-0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2195.41

0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101857.31

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

54965.13

-0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5370.23

0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

289063.49

-2.222

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1155.79

-0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9942

1.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9259

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.7

0.72

Colombia peso COP=

4629.5

1.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6987

0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

225.1500

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

464

2.16

