EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against recovering dollar

By Susan Mathew

March 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso jumping more than 1%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a surprise interest rate cut to help counter the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional currencies had rallied on Tuesday after the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points in an off-schedule move, but they ended lower as the move stoked fears that the extent of the economic fallout might be far more than anticipated and that regional central banks might follow suit. MKTS/GLOB

But in line with broader emerging market peers, Latam currencies firmed on Wednesday against a recovering dollar. FRX/

Edward Glossop, a Latin America economist at Capital Economics, attributed the rally to higher appeal for EM currencies, given wider interest rate differentials after the rate cut, as well as rebounding commodity prices.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= firmed half a percent as crude prices rose on hopes that OPEC would cut output, while Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.4% as copper prices rose. Chile is the world's largest producer of the red metal and the currency tends to track its prices. MET/LO/R

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed up to 1.4%.

Mexico's plans to speed up public spending and is urging the private sector to boost investment to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday, adding that the government is working closely with Bank of Mexico to coordinate a suitable response.

Brazil's real BRL= marked a fresh all-time low in volatile trading. The currency was last at 4.518 to the dollar.

Data on Wednesday showed growth in Brazil's economy slowed last year with momentum pointing to a weak 2020, while a separate survey showed the country's dominant services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in February.

An official from Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday said the government would lower the country's 2020 growth forecast on March 12, but not below a politically sensitive 2%.

As the Fed move sent other central banks scrambling to take appropriate action, speculation is rife that Brazil's central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 4%. The bank had cut four times last year and once this year.

Stocks in Brazil .BVSP and Chile .SPIPSA rallied strongly, in line with U.S. futures. .N

IRB Brasil Resseguros' IRBR3.SA 25% slump was the most on Sao Paulo's main index after Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N denied media reports that it was a shareholder in the Brazilian reinsurer.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1035.74

0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2489.41

-0.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106593.78

1

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4349.47

1.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.5222

-0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3330

0.59

Chile peso CLP=CL

810.8

-0.46

Colombia peso COP=

3440.95

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4127

0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

62.3500

-0.06

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.