EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX finds support in weaker dollar, stocks set for monthly falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most currencies in Latin America were trading higher on Tuesday after the dollar weakened, while stocks in the region were set for monthly falls by fresh doubts of how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant.

Mexico's peso MXN= led gains across the region, to rise 0.7% against a weakening greenback. The peso extended gains from the previous session, but slowing economic growth and rising inflation amid fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus pushed the currency 4.2% lower for the month.

Sliding commodity prices also did little to pressure Latin American currencies, with the Chilean peso CLP= gaining 0.3% despite falling copper prices and Colombia's peso COP= adding 0.6% against tumbling oil prices. O/RMET/L

Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said that it slightly raised its predicted copper price for this year to $4.23 per pound, supported by a rally in the metal this year.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= struggled to keep up with its peers as it traded in a tight range. Brazilian central bank director Fabio Kanczuk said that the country's inflation now has less inertia, adding that the bank believes the outlook may change significantly in 2022.

Stocks in Latin America came under pressure after warnings from U.S. drugmakers Moderna MRNA.O and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O that their COVID-19 vaccines and antibody cocktails could be less effective against the new coronavirus variant.

"The emergence of a new, heavily mutated, COVID-19 variant has thrown markets into a tailspin. While the news flow around omicron will dominate market psychology in the very near-term, we think the bar to drive a truly nefarious outcome in risk markets and macro is very high," wrote Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in a client note.

The MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS is set for its third monthly declines in a row, set for falls of 2.5% in November.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP were 0.1% lower, while the Santiago stocks .SPIPSA dropped 1.4%.

Shares in Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA surged 17.5% after announcing a deal to sell a stake of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to DNA Capital.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1216.49

-0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2051.99

0.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102690.08

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4443.29

-1.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

78257.97

-1.058

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1340.53

-0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5936

0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3641

1.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

837.4

0.84

Colombia peso COP=

4004.72

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0545

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.9300

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198.5

1.26

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

