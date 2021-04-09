EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls; Peruvian sol set for best week in 12 yrs ahead of polls

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies tumbled on Friday as the dollar recovered from two-week lows, but were set for weekly gains with Peru's sol on track to its best week in 12 years as it bounced back from record lows.

Brazil's real BRBY led losses in the region, while Mexico's peso MXN= and Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The dollar was set for its worst week of the year after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs figures and ongoing loose Federal Reserve policy. Weakness in the greenback, as well as treasury yields, took some pressure off risk-driven assets. USD/

"While several Fed policymakers are forecasting a rate rise as soon as next year, the median forecast of policymakers is for rates to remain on hold until 2024," analysts at UBS said. "That means returns on cash will stay negative."

MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.4% for the week, with Peru's sol PEN= by far the best performer and on track for a weekly gain of 3% - its best since 2009.

The currency was supported by gains in copper prices as it recovered sharply from record lows touched last week. Peru is set to vote for a new president on Sunday after a year of political turmoil, with a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, corruption and mining policies in the world's No. 2 copper producer.

"In recent years, the (Peruvian) economy and financial markets have performed well despite the country's numerous political crises," wrote Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.

"But this trend may not continue," Sanghani added. "An effective political and bureaucratic system is crucial to ensure the effective rollout of vaccines, which is key to the economic recovery."

Brazil's real was set for a strong week, despite a record-high COVID-19 death rate in the country, as investors looked to a likely rate hike by the central bank at its next meeting.

Annual inflation rose 6% in March, raising fears that higher-than-expected consumer prices could impact a struggling economic recovery, supporting the case for a hike.

Latam stocks fell by afternoon trading, tracking losses across broader emerging markets. But they were also set for a strong week, with MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS set to add 2.2%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1330.00

-0.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2330.18

-1.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117965.28

-0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

47726.18

-0.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4942.37

0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48819.65

-1.634

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1324.98

-0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6803

-1.88

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1726

-0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

711.6

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3656.79

-0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.62

-0.66

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.4300

-0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

137

2.19

