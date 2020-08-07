EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls on U.S.-China tension, Brazil real lags for week

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday, with Brazil's real lagging peers for the week as U.S. President Donald Trump's steps toward banning popular Chinese mobile apps helped the dollar gain some lost ground.

The real BRBY crumbled 1.7% against a strengthening dollar after the Trump administration unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with China's ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent 0700.HK, operator of messenger app WeChat, which go into effect in 45 days.

"Apart from the obvious fallout to Tencent and ByteDance, Washington's move is sure to ratchet up geopolitical tensions with Beijing once again, after a relatively quiet couple of weeks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It highlights the challenges Chinese companies will have, emerging internationally from behind the great firewall of China protective cocoon."

Brazil's currency fell 3.8% for the week, tracking its worst weekly decline in more than a month following an interest rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday and as figures showed the economy's jobless rate shot to a three-year high.

Latest data showed Brazilian inflation in July rose the most in four years for that month, but the annual measure remained significantly below the central bank's year-end target.

Economic indicators in the United States also remained subdued as data showed U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in July amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Wall Street opened lower following the report. .N

Mexico's peso MXN= declined and was set for a weekly fall in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and as the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban.

Commodity-linked currencies such as the Chilean peso CLP= and the Colombian peso COP= also came under pressure.

The Chilean currency was hit by a decrease in prices of copper, its main export. Data showed consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%, tending toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

S&P Global Ratings said it will raise its sovereign credit ratings on Ecuador when the government issues new bonds this month under a debt restructuring. Ecuador earlier in the week won overwhelming investor support for a $17.4 billion foreign debt restructuring.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS tumbled nearly 2%, on track for its first weekly decline in six weeks. Sao Paulo shares .BVSP were the weakest on the day, with heavyweights Vale VALE3.SA and Petrobras PETR4.SA dragging.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1091.59

-1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2006.94

-1.96

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103010.27

-1.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

37997.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3995.43

0.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51102.68

0.037

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1142.18

0.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4344

-1.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.5490

-0.80

Chile peso CLP=CL

781.5

-1.25

Colombia peso COP=

3743.18

-0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5488

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

72.7600

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

129

2.33

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

