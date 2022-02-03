EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, Brazil's real slips as c.bank flags slowing hikes

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were pulled lower by weak commodity prices on Thursday, with Brazil's real ending a seven-day winning streak as the central bank signaled a slowdown in its rate-hike cycle.

The real BRBY, BRL= shed 0.4% after the Brazilian central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points for the third time in a row, but indicated a smaller rate hike at its March meeting.

The bank also said that rising inflation would justify advancing the policy tightening significantly into contractionary territory.

There were enough hawkish elements in the statement that suggested the tightening cycle could continue into 2Q22, meaning upside risk to terminal and year-end Selic rate forecasts, noted Dev Ashish, an economist at Societe General.

"High inflation and rising borrowing costs will continue to hit demand growth incrementally... the economy will go through considerable political and policy uncertainties for most of this year due to the upcoming general election in October," Ashish said in a note to clients.

Other Latin American currencies retreated tracking losses in commodity prices, while steep losses in global equity markets also sapped appetite for risk-driven assets.

The currency of the world's largest copper exporter, Chile CLP=, dropped 1% to weaken for the third straight session as copper prices fell on concerns over demand in top consumer China, and Europe. MET/L

Losses in the currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= were limited as oil prices remained underpinned by tight supply after OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.O/R

But crude prices had experienced some profit taking earlier in the session, retreating from more-than seven-year highs.

Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said core inflation in Mexico should peak in the first quarter and then begin a "not so fast" downward trajectory, anticipating the bank could hike its key interest rate by 25 or 50 basis points next week.

Rising inflation saw most Latin American central banks sharply hike rates through 2021, with banks in Brazil and Mexico among the most aggressive.

Among stocks, Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA dropped 1.6%, even after its Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Araujo said he sees dividends potentially reaching "much higher levels".

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1211.91

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2283.76

-0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111750.23

-0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

51460.38

-1.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4460.12

-2.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87809.46

-2.067

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1523.10

-0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2944

-0.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5889

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=

817.9

-1.00

Colombia peso COP=

3950.06

-0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.852

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.3100

-0.09

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

