EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls, Brazilian real set for best quarter in 12 years

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and political noise in major economies, while Brazil's real was set to add nearly 12% this quarter after a series of hawkish signals from the central bank.

The real BRL=, BRBY dipped 0.9%, but was set for a strong quarter as the central bank kicked off a rate hike cycle with a series of sharp raises.

The real is one of the best performing emerging market currencies this year, trading 4% higher, after starting the year as one of the worst performers in the space.

But political woes weighed for the day, as pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro mounted after accusations of irregularities forced Brazil to suspend a $324 million deal with India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Bolsonaro fired a Health Ministry official on Wednesday in relation to the graft accusation.

Bolsonaro's popularity has dropped amid investigations of his administration's pandemic response, with the number of deaths due to COVID-19 above 500,000.

"The bottom line is that this weakens the government and may imply (more) fiscal spending to maintain support with the parties in the Congress," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

"The more complicated situation in the coming months especially ahead of the electoral race in 2022 (will weigh on the real)," he said.

Sentiment for the day was further dented by a warning from the Pan American Health Organization that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America was far from nigh, due to laggard vaccinations.

The MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.6%, as a strong dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday added to intraday pressure. FRX/

But the index was set for its best month since November, with a 3.6% jump.

Mexico's financial stability council on Tuesday highlighted a pickup in inflation in some advanced economies and the likelihood of monetary policy tightening as risks to the country's financial system.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.6%.

Moody's on Tuesday said a credit upgrade for Mexican state oil company Pemex is unlikely given its consistent negative free cash flow generation. The agency currently assigns a junk rating to Latam's most indebted oil major.

Chile's peso CLP= was set for its worst quarter since March 2020 with a 1.9% loss, as a recent spike in cases spurred new curbs on activity in the country.

Peru's sol PEN= was the worst performing Latam currency this quarter, as uncertainty over the country's hotly contested presidential elections drove wild swings in the currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1373.91

-0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2629.71

-1.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126759.46

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

50388.26

0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4347.02

0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

62777.22

-0.309

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1257.37

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9863

-0.90

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9251

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=

733.89

-1.05

Colombia peso COP=

3744.67

0.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8397

1.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.7200

-0.01

