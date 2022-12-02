EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as strong U.S. jobs data lifts dollar

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Friday after a much stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. employment boosted the dollar, while South Africa's rand clung to gains after rumors of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning were rebutted.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.8%, leading declines among central and south American currencies as the dollar index =USD jumped in line with U.S. Treasury yields.

Data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more reason to hike interest rates.

"This will settle into the narrative that the biggest conundrum the Fed has is that while inflation in the U.S. is coming down, the labor market remains tight. And as long as the labor market remains tight, they're going to have to remain diligent at the job they're doing," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley in New York.

The Chilean peso CLP= shed 0.3%, while Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= edged 0.1% lower.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS were set to end their second straight week higher, while the region's stocks index .MILA00000PUS was set to snap a three-week losing streak.

Optimism over a downshift in aggressive monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve and that China will gradually reopen its economy have bode well for riskier emerging market assets.

The Mexican government reached an agreement along with labor representatives and employers, that the country will raise its minimum wage by 20% next year, though some critics warned the move could fuel inflation.

Data showed Brazil's industrial production rose in October from September BRIO=ECI, returning to positive territory after two consecutive monthly declines though still below pre-pandemic levels.

Among outliers, South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 1.2%, after falling some 4% in the last two days, hit by rumors that President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to quit over a report that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution.

Financial markets rebounded after the country's ruling party denied the speculation.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% after the its Congress approved a motion on Thursday initiated by opposition lawmakers to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.75

-0.57

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2244.16

0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111507.52

0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5237.15

-0.71

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1235.45

-0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1849

0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2341

-0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

878.7

0.05

Colombia peso COP=

4747.88

0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8237

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

168.0700

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

308

1.62

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

