EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as dollar rises, Peru's sol bucks trend

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell against the dollar on Friday as the dollar recovered on U.S. interest rate hike fears, while the Peruvian sol outpaced regional peers after its central bank held rates steady overnight for third straight time.

The MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.7% by 1450 GMT.

The dollar =USD bounced off a one-year low against a basket of currencies after data showed U.S. retail sales fell in March, while a key Fed official warned that the U.S. central bank needs to continue hiking interest rates to bring down inflation.

"We think perhaps one more Fed hike and that's most likely the top of the cycle ... likely the dollar will remain relatively soft or worse range bound and that's potentially good for emerging markets," said Jon Harrison, managing director of EM macro strategy at TS Lombard.

"Emerging markets are also exposed to U.S. equities, so if we do get a very deep recession, that will be negative for emerging markets so we're seeing conflicting signals at the moment."

Bucking the trend, Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.2% against the greenback after its central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% on Thursday.

"We anticipate that the MPC will maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance at least through the start of 2H2023, avoiding the temptation of premature easing of the policy stance," said economists at Goldman Sachs.

Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.6% against the dollar though was set to finish the week in the green for the fourth straight time.

Data showed services activity in Brazil fell 3.1% in January from the previous month.

The Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.1% against the dollar, snapping a nine-day winning streak, while Mexico's peso MXN= shed 0.3%.

The head of Mexico's mining chamber on Thursday issued a stark warning against a proposed overhaul of the country's mining laws, saying this could cost the country some $9 billion in lost investment in coming years and up to 420,000 direct jobs.

The Chilean peso CLP= eased 0.3% against the dollar.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.9%, dragged lower by a 0.6% slide in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP stock index.

Later in the day, investors would be on the lookout for retail sales and industrial output data from Colombia and monthly inflation data out of Argentina.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS= fell 0.6% against the dollar after data showed inflation eased to 5%, its lowest level since September 202.

Pakistan's international bonds rose as much as 2.5 cents to trade between 36.4 cents and 48.5 cents on the dollar, data from Tradeweb showed, after the United Arab Emirates confirmed financial support of $1 billion.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.67

0.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2285.36

-0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105800.82

-0.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

54506.34

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5393.75

0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

272877.27

0.943

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1240.72

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9585

-0.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0691

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.2

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

4413.33

0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7794

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

215.1000

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

395

1.27

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.