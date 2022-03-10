EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as dollar gains on inflation data; rouble steadies

By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

March 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against a firming dollar on Thursday as red-hot U.S. inflation data raised bets for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while risk appetite spurred by talks between Russia and Ukraine faded from earlier.

Currencies across south and central America, including Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Colombia's peso COP= and the Mexican peso MXN= fell between 0.2% and 0.7%, while the MSCI's gauge for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.7%.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices surged in February, culminating in the largest annual increase in 40 years, supporting the dollar USD=, which was last up 0.4%.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tempered expectations for a ceasefire agreement or other results from a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, dashing any hopes from earlier in the session of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between the two nations.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX traded between the range of 115 to 121 to the dollar in Moscow, but has erased about 50% of its value since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine two weeks ago.

The Bank for International Settlements suspended Russia as a result of sanctions.

Many companies have stopped handling Russian goods, creating a supply squeeze and price rallies across commodities. The Kremlin said that Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war.

"The overall picture is unlikely to change before the conflict comes to an end, but (the suspension) will undoubtedly translate into more pressure on Russian assets, particularly the battered rouble," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

"Overall price action remains very volatile, with a lot of profit-taking - and every sign that might seem like progress between Ukraine and Russia will cause some relief in markets."

Even as prices of raw materials soar to multi-year highs, which is set to benefit several resource-rich Latin American commodity exporters, currencies in the region could begin to wilt in the weeks to come.

Analysts have warned with no immediate end in sight to the war in Ukraine and as the United States begins its monetary tightening cycle, currencies in Latin America could start to feel some pressure.

Data from Brazil showed that the country's retail sales grew the most for the month of January since 2019, beating market expectations despite challenges for a sector that has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1531 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1103.22

1.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2414.68

-1.25

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112570.14

-1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

53911.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4670.02

0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88990.48

2.022

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1541.78

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0535

-0.83

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9403

-0.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

805

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3780.01

-1.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.723

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.7800

-0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199.5

2.51

