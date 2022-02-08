EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls amid pressure from rising yields, inflation fears

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured most risk-driven assets, with Chile's peso among the worst performers as inflation rose more than expected.

Chile's currency CLP= sank 0.5% after consumer prices rose 7.7% in January compared to 12 months ago, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

While the reading is likely to invite more hawkish measures from the central bank, it also underscores a potential threat to an economic recovery.

Brazil's real BRBY,BRL= dropped 0.4% after the central bank said uncertainty about asset and commodity prices led it to avoid signaling the size of the next interest rate hike.

Still, expectations for a hawkish move from the bank remained high, amid elevated inflation levels in Brazil.

The rate-setting committee known as Copom had signaled a smaller rate hike in March's meeting, after ranking among the most hawkish central banks in the world in 2021.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in a published interview that the government is considering an across-the-board cut of 25% to 50% for an industrial tax in order to ease inflation and help local industry.

"We do not believe in a stronger deceleration in the tightening pace, as the median market expectation and the Central Bank’s forecasts, both at 5.4% for 2022, are too low (we forecast inflation at 6.2%), in particular, in the first and second quarters of the year owing to the higher services and industrial goods," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

Broader Latin American currencies retreated as U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of closely-watched inflation data this week that could factor into the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to begin a rate-hike cycle in March. US/

Still, gains in iron ore and base metal prices, on expectations of strong demand in major importer China helped limit losses in commodity-linked currencies.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.2%, tracking declines in oil prices before a resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which could ramp up supply and weigh on crude prices. O/R

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said late on Monday the country's economy was likely to grow about 2.5% this year, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez's estimate of 5% growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters last month forecast growth of 1.9%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1219.55

0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2307.11

0.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112003.04

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

52101.86

1.65

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4578.22

2.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88589.32

-0.672

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1525.39

-0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2749

-0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6150

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=

826.8

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3941.63

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8329

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.8000

-0.10

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

