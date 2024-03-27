EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX fall against firm dollar; South Africa holds rates steady

By Ankika Biswas

March 27 (Reuters) - Most resource-heavy Latin American currencies fell against a steady dollar on Wednesday, with weakness in key commodities also weighing, while South Africa kept its benchmark rate unchanged.

Thin trading volumes are expected for the rest of the holiday-shortened week for most markets. Markets in Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina will be closed from Thursday, while Brazil will be shut on Friday. Argentine markets will remain inactive for four days until Tuesday.

Top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE lost 0.6% each against the dollar as copper prices retreated to a two-week low with investors awaiting further detail Chinese smelters' plans to cut production.

A central bank poll showed Chile is likely to cut its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 6.50% at its April meeting, smaller than a previously anticipated 100-bps reduction.

Major iron ore supplier Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.1% against the dollar as the mineral's prices fell to a more than one-week low, pressured by persistent demand concerns in top consumer China amid lack of significant policy measures to boost steel uptake.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said in an interview with a local radio station said formal job creation figures for February, due later in the day, will be good and that growth this year could be higher than 2.2% currently projected.

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.2% as oil prices fell for a second day.

Bucking the trend was Mexico's peso MXN=D2, up 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in February, while the headline unadjusted rate was 2.5%.

Elsewhere, South Africa kept its interest rate unchanged at 8.25%, saying on balance risks to the inflation outlook were skewed to the upside.

"The continued hawkish rhetoric from Governor Kganyago supports our view that rate cuts will only happen after May's election," Capital Economics' deputy chief emerging markets economist Jason Tuvey said.

"Even then, a period of political uncertainty and a build-up of fiscal risks after the vote could prompt the SARB to not cut rates at all this year."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1035.24 -0.46 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2513.32 0.02 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 126505.16 -0.28 Mexico IPC .MXX 57323.16 0.2 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 6535.05 0.22 Argentina MerVal .MERV 0.00 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1325.45 0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.9890 -0.11 Mexico peso MXN=D2 16.5872 0.29 Chile peso CLP=CL 985.8 -0.60 Colombia peso COP= 3853.44 -0.21 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7169 -0.62 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 857.0000 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 990 2.53 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.