EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes longest winning streak in two years

March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed commodity-linked assets, with Brazil's real hovering at two-year highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.6%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.4%. Both indexes were set to end the week higher, with the former on track for its best week since November 2020.

Brazil's real BRL= led gains, jumping 0.9% against the dollar after data showed inflation in the country grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump in seven years, underscoring price pressures.

"The stronger-than-expected Brazilian inflation reading for the first half of March, of 10.8% y/y, will be followed by a jump to 11.5-12.0% in the near term as recent fuel price hikes filter through," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"While the central bank has given signals that there may just be one more 100 bps rate hike in the current cycle, the coming rise in inflation will prompt it to tighten a little further," Jackson said.

Latin American currencies are on pace for their longest winning streak since May 2020 as commodity prices have soared on supply concerns after sanctions on Russian over its attack on Ukraine that began on Feb 24.

But, the crisis is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN= continued to hold near its strongest level since late September after the central bank on Thursday raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In Colombia, the government said on Thursday that the country will receive two loans totaling $830 million from the World Bank to fund COVID-19 pandemic recovery and education efforts. Colombia's peso COP= was 0.1% firmer.

The International Monetary Fund will reportedly decide on Argentina's $45 billion program on Friday, with the country expected to clear the final hurdle to rework its debt with the lender.

Meanwhile, emerging market debt has seen outflows for the past 11 weeks while EM stocks have seen outflows for the past two weeks, Bank of America said in its weekly flow note on Friday.

Among equities, Mexico's Ipc index .MXX underperformed strongly, after hitting an all-time high last session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1123.18

-1.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2647.92

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119254.40

0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

55341.45

-0.87

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4965.68

0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1600.36

0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7852

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0359

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

785.7

0.32

Colombia peso COP=

3777.01

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.711

0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.3800

-0.18

