EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes best quarter ever on commodities boost

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

March 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Wednesday as optimism around peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded, but were still on track for their best quarter on record, while Chile's peso plunged after a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike.

Chile's central bank hiked the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 7%, short of the increase of between 7.25% and 7.5% expected by markets.

The bank on Wednesday cut its 2022 GDP growth estimate to 1.0%-2.0% from a previous estimate of 1.5%-2.5% in December. Despite rising copper prices, the top exporter's peso CLP= fell 1.1%, retreating from near seven-month highs hit last session.

Broader Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3%. Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after promising to curtail operations there.

Still, the MSCI Latam FX index is headed for its best quarter on record, eying gains of 14%. A combination of rising commodity prices fuelled by the Ukraine war and several Latam central banks' tightening measures have made some assets in the region a relative safe haven, particularly considering EM investors' exodus from Russian assets, analysts say.

"Certain EM rates markets are starting to look attractive, particularly those in Latam that are indicating that they are close to the end of the hiking cycle," Erin Browne, multi-asset fund portfolio manager at PIMCO, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"In comparison (to U.S. bond markets), those markets offer very attractive real rates."

Commodity-rich Brazil's real BRL, BRBY added nearly 17% this quarter, on pace for its best quarter since 2009.

Treasury figures showed that Brazil's central government reported a worse than expected primary deficit last month, but the result for the year remains positive, supported by the recent surge in tax revenue.

Elsewhere, while the dollar weakened, Mexico's peso MXN= scaled highs of more than six months. FRX/

Meanwhile, annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 15.66% as of March 25, its highest level since September 2015 and up from 14.53% a week earlier, the economy ministry said.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was seen trading at about 84 against the dollar.

"Falling exports will keep the rouble under pressure, prompting the central bank to keep interest rates higher for longer ... A decline in oil and gas receipts would also heighten default risks on the part of Russia’s corporates," said Capital Economics economist David Oxley.

Russia has avoided defaulting on its global debt so far, but the task is getting harder and its threats to cut Europe's gas supply is upping the ante.

A top Russian lawmaker suggested on Wednesday that almost all of Russia's energy and commodity exports could soon be priced in roubles, in the strongest signal yet that Moscow could be preparing a tougher response to Western sanctions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1148.11

1.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2664.17

-0.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120110.66

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

55701.17

-0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4896.61

-0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90750.62

0.871

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1600.45

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7785

-0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8770

0.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.3

-1.27

Colombia peso COP=

3748.52

0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.71

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.8800

-0.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Matthew Lewis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

