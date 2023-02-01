EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX extends gains as Fed delivers small rate hike

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America extended gains on Wednesday, with markets pinning their hopes on the Federal Reserve slowing down the pace of its monetary tightening after the central bank delivered a small interest rate hike as expected.

The Federal Reserve lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range between 4.50% and 4.75% but continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said "substantially more evidence" was required to be confident that inflation was on a downward path.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.8% at 1944 GMT, while the U.S. dollar USD= deepened losses after Powell's comments.

"The market's up, the dollar's down; that tells me the market doesn't believe he (Powell) is going to go too tight," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at investment firm Great Hill Capital.

Money market participants still see the terminal rate at under 5% by June. FEDWATCH.

"There's probably going to be two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each. That's not that much more to go in terms of rate hikes," said Louis Lau, director of investments at Brandes Investment Partners.

"Markets are pricing in a peaking interest rate dynamic in the U.S. and they're looking for opportunities in other emerging market currencies that have suffered," Lau said. "That's why we expect emerging market currencies to continue to strengthen."

Chile's peso CLP= climbed 1.2% against the greenback, extending early gains. Data showed the Andean country's economy beat analyst forecasts in December.

The Colombian peso COP= snapped three days of losses to gain 1.5% against the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.9%.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2%, underperforming the 1.3%% jump in the broader emerging markets index .MSCIEF as Chinese stocks rallied after data showed factory activity in the world's second largest economy shrank more slowly in January than in the previous month.

In Brazil, the Bovespa index .BVSP fell nearly 2%, as Vale VALE3.SA slid after reporting a 1% fall in iron ore production for the fourth-quarter.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY rose 0.4% against the dollar ahead of the country's interest rate decision.

Data showed producer prices in Latin America's largest economy fell to 1.29% from the previous month, while another survey showed factory activity in Brazil shrank again in January.

Peru's sol PEN=fell 0.3% against the dollar after data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in inflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1044.83

1.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2329.39

-0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111278.41

-1.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

54607.87

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5307.62

-0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247689.54

-2.311

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1263.33

-2.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0541

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6588

0.86

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.1

1.16

Colombia peso COP=

4598.05

1.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8402

-0.25

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

187.2400

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

2.14

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

