EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX erases gains after Fed signals more rate hikes

June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies shed early gainsagainst the dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected, but forecast another 50 basis points in hikes by the end of the year.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat after rising as much as 0.5% earlier in the day, while the dollar =USDcut some losses and was last down 0.1%.

The Fed kept rates at the 5.00%-5.25% range but in its new summary of economic projections indicated a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was subdued against the dollar, still clinging to a one-year high.

Retail sales in Brazil rose for the second consecutive month in April, data showed, but the growth was below market forecasts.

The Colombian peso COP= was also flat against the greenback.

Colombia's inflation is set to end 2023 at 9.2% this year, up from a previous estimate of 7.2%, according to a government document.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.3%, clinging to its seven-year peak against the dollar as an uptick in crude prices helped the currency of the leading oil exporter. O/R

Helping Chile's peso CLP= extend gains to a second straight session were higher copper prices, with the country being the world's biggest copper producer.

The CEO of Chile's state-owned mining giant Codelco is stepping down after only a year in the role, citing personal reasons and "complexities" in running the world's largest copper producer.

The currency of Peru PEN=, the second-biggest copper exporter after Chile, added 0.4%.

Currencies in Latin America have gained 15.6% so far this year, sharply outperforming the 1.9% gain on the broader emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUS.

Latin America as a whole is expected to be among foreign money's favorite destinations among emerging markets (EMs), despite red flags from Argentina, according to the Institute of International Finance.

"We still expect the US economy to fall into recession towards the end of this year, which will weigh on risk sentiment more broadly and cause Latam currencies to depreciate or reverse some of the recent gains by the end of this year," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS climbed 0.6%.

Nigeria's central bank allowed the naira currency to drop as much as 36% on the official market, days after President Bola Tinubu suspended the central bank governor who oversaw much-criticised multiple exchange rates.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.16

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2444.64

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117809.88

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

54949.19

0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5700.61

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

376784.01

-1.339

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1178.65

-0.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8631

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1780

0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.6

0.17

Colombia peso COP=

4158.8

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6569

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

247.9000

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

491

-0.41

