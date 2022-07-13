EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ekes out gains; Chile's peso jumps before cenbank move

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 13 (Reuters) - The Columbian Peso led Latin American currencies higher on Wednesday as a resurgent dollar rally lost steam, while Chile's peso climbed from record lows ahead of an expected interest rate hike from the country's central bank.

The Andean country's central bank is likely to hike the benchmark rate to 9.5% from 9% later in the day, analysts forecast.

Commodity-linked Chile's peso CLP=rose 1.2%, after sliding to as low as 1026.40 against the dollar on Tuesday, partially weighed down by sinking copper prices on global recession fears. MET/L

Crude exporter Columbia's peso COP= jumped 3.04%, snapping a six-day losing streak.

"The sell-offs of COP and CLP pose a real challenge for policymakers trying to contain inflation, and likely put increased pressure on upcoming monetary policy decisions, such as today’s MPC meeting in Chile, where CLP could see more pressure in response to any perceived under-delivery," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

"Colombia and Chile each feature very wide current account deficits, few signs that inflation has been tamed even after significant hiking cycles, and COP and CLP would be particularly exposed if commodity prices were to take another leg lower."

Emerging market assets have been rattled in recent weeks as rising interest rates and price pressures sap investor confidence, with Latam markets tumbling from a rally seen earlier this year as commodity prices soften and fears of a recession loom large.

Regional currencies found support as the dollar =USDfell 0.2% after galloping to a 20-year high on the heels of data showing U.S. annual consumer price inflation posted largest increase since 1981 in June, driving up bets of bigger interest rate hikes. [nL1N2YU10J]FRX/

Investors are now pricing in a 78.6% chance of a 100 basis points hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month, according to CME Fedwatch tool.

Meanwhile, with momentum decreasing amid persistent inflation, retail sales in Brazil grew 0.1% in May from April, more slowly than expected, data showed.

The country's biggest individual investor, Luiz Barsi, said he is continuing to buy shares in its companies even as uncertainties loom ahead of October's presidential elections.

The real BRL=, BRBY added 0.99% to trade at 5.38 to the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.86% at 20.67.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1902 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.05

0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1978.59

0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98427.07

0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

47675.59

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5112.93

0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

102835.88

-0.362

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1326.75

-1.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3851

0.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6721

0.85

Chile peso CLP=CL

1007.9

1.12

Colombia peso COP=

4485.65

3.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9469

0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

127.8200

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

278

-2.16

Latam/EMRG stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3O2P5BQ

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.