EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ekes out gains; Chile's peso jumps before c. bank move

By Anisha Sircar

July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose from record lows on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate hike expected from the country's central bank, while Latin American currencies inched higher against a surging dollar after a red-hot U.S. CPI print ramped up bets of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Andean country's central bank is likely to hike the benchmark rate to 9.5% from 9% on Wednesday, analysts forecast. Chile's peso CLP= jumped 2% in choppy trading ahead of the decision, after sinking to record lows for two straight sessions along with Colombia's peso COP=.

"The selloffs of COP and CLP pose a real challenge for policymakers trying to contain inflation, and likely put increased pressure on upcoming monetary policy decisions, such as today’s MPC meeting in Chile, where CLP could see more pressure in response to any perceived under-delivery," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

"Colombia and Chile each feature very wide current account deficits, few signs that inflation has been tamed even after significant hiking cycles, and COP and CLP would be particularly exposed if commodity prices were to take another leg lower."

Emerging market assets have been rattled in recent weeks as rising interest rates and price pressures sap investor confidence, with Latam markets tumbling from a rally seen earlier this year as commodity prices soften and fears of a recession loom large.

Regional currencies found support as the dollar =USD gave up some gains after galloping to a 20-year high on the heels of data showing U.S. consumer price inflation surged to a 40-1/2-year high in June. FRX/

Investors are now pricing in a 30% chance of a 100 basis points hike by the Fed later this month. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, with momentum decreasing amid persistent inflation, retail sales in Brazil grew 0.1% in May from April, more slowly than expected, data showed.

The country's biggest individual investor, Luiz Barsi, said he is continuing to buy shares in its companies even as uncertainties loom ahead of October's presidential elections.

The real BRL=, BRBY added 0.4% to trade at 5.4 to the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= was little changed at 20.87. Colombia's peso rose off of its recent record lows to climb 0.7%.

Elsewhere, Czech inflation jumped to a three-decade high in June, posing a challenge to pledges of stability from a new central bank governor, while Hungarian rate-setters voted unanimously to raise rates by 185 bps in June, minutes of that meeting showed.

The crown EURCZK= and the forint EURHUF= were little changed against the euro, which broke below parity against the greenback. FRX/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.50

0.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1976.71

0.62

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98470.62

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

47039.12

-1.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5098.02

0.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

102633.85

-0.558

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1339.79

-0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3794

1.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7334

0.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

1002.1

1.71

Colombia peso COP=

4542.7

1.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9394

0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

127.7800

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

270

0.74

Latam EMRG stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3O2P5BQ

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.