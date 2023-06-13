EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX edges higher after U.S. inflation data boosts rate pause hopes

By Amruta Khandekar

June 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Tuesday after data showing a slowdown in U.S. consumer prices growth last month weighed on the dollar, while the Chilean peso steadied slightly from the previous day's sharp declines as copper prices rose.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.5% at 1429 GMT and at its highest level in nearly a decade.

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, a U.S. Labor Department report showed on Tuesday, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

"Today’s inflation data puts the possibility of the Fed resuming its hiking cycle in July into question. This is because underlying core inflation pressures are narrowing and cooling considerably, and some components that showed strength in May are likely to mean revert in the coming months," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

"In terms of tomorrow’s Fed meeting, a pause is now seen as the most likely outcome.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.1% against the dollar, after suffering its biggest one-day percentage decline since mid-March in the previous session, sparked by the country's program to boost its international reserves.

Helping the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter was a rise in prices of the red metal after top consumer China cut borrowing costs for the first time in 10 months to aid economic growth. MET/L

The currency of Peru PEN=, another leading copper producer gained 0.2%.

Mexico's peso MXN= advanced 0.1%.

Bucking the trend, Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.6% against the greenback.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY rose 0.1% in choppy trade, a day after the country's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, indicated that an improvement in market conditions is paving the way for a shift in monetary policy.

Juan Manuel Herrera, senior strategist at Scotiabank believes comments from Campos point to chances of rate cuts in Brazil soon.

"The market is now fully positioned for the start of rate cuts in August, seeing around 30bps in reductions by then, and also close to two full percentage points by year-end," Herrera said in a note.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his government will launch a 'big' infrastructure program on July 2.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.79

1.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2428.30

0.05

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117061.04

-0.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

54297.43

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5711.03

0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

384040.33

0.62

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1182.99

-0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8600

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2600

0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.2

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

4171.17

-0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6319

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

247.2500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

480

0.83

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.