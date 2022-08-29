EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX edge higher as dollar dips; Chilean peso falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies eked out gains on Monday as the dollar retreated after scaling a new 20-year high amid expectations of higher interest rates in the United States, while Chile's peso fell as copper prices dropped.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged 0.3% higher as the dollar =USD dipped against a basket of currencies. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY= rose 0.4%. Investors watched as Brazil's main presidential candidates faced off in the first presidential debate on Sunday ahead of an October election in Latin America's largest economy.

Separately, Brazil created 218,902 formal jobs in July as the labor market continued its post-pandemic recovery, government data showed. Although the net gain was below the 260,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll, it marked a seventh straight month of employment growth.

Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The gains, however, were constrained by expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer than markets have been expecting after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Friday to the Jackson Hole economic symposium in the United States.

Rising interest rates in the developed world make emerging market assets less attractive, as central banks in the developing world reach a more mature stage in their monetary tightening cycles.

"It's a first to say that comments from Chair Powell at Jackson Hole must have been a fresh reality check to those investors who hoped that the Fed is going to make a pivot and may start cutting interest rates as soon as the middle of next year," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"The prospect of higher interest rates and staying at relatively high levels for extended period of time in the U.S. don't bode well for risky assets ... especially for those EM currencies."

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile CLP= shed 0.5%, as prices of the red metal fell on worries of slower economic growth and metals demand. MET/L

Investors also were bracing for a vote in a week's time in Chile to decide on a proposed constitution, written by predominantly independent and progressive elected constituents, that promises sweeping changes to the Andean country's institutions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.82

-1.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2236.38

0.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112373.97

0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

46767.20

-1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5492.01

0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141718.47

0.183

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1294.85

-0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0580

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9782

0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

892.7

-0.17

Colombia peso COP=

4388.25

0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8298

-0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.2800

-0.41

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

288

1.39

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

