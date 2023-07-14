EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eases after rally; Peru's sol slips after cbank holds rates

By Ankika Biswas

July 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged lower on Friday after a week of multiple economic readings and optimism the U.S. rate-hiking cycle would end earlier than previously expected, while Peru's sol fell after the central bank held interest rates.

Bets on the Federal Reserve approaching the end of rate hikes following softening inflation data has set the dollar on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was heading for its strongest weekly gain in over a month.

The sol PEN=PE fell 0.2% after Peru's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth month on Thursday, while projecting the downward trend in inflation would continue over the coming months and be close to target by year-end.

"The case for the bank to reduce pressure on the economy will continue to grow, and rapidly," said Andres Abadia, chief LatAm economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who anticipates rate cuts from September or October.

"The risk of El Niño over the coming months is increasing, which could easily limit the downshift in inflation via higher food prices, and delay the start of the easing cycle to late Q4."

Lower copper prices also pressured Peru's sol and top exporter Chile's peso CLP= by 0.5%.

Data showed Brazil's retail sales fell in May and missed expectations, as half of the segments presented a decline for the month. The real BRL=BRBY slipped 0.2%.

Brazil's economic team predicts the central bank has room to cut its benchmark Selic rate by more than 25 basis points at its next meeting.

The country's president has asked for a cut in the key rate from a six-year high of 13.75%, which is considered to be hindering economic growth.

"The upshot is the BCB (Brazil's central bank) will proceed gradually and cut rates only marginally ... the economy will not get a meaningful reprieve from high borrowing costs," BCA Research analysts wrote.

Traders also awaited Colombia's May industrial output and retail sales data later in the day. The peso COP= was flat.

Lower crude oil prices dented Mexico's peso MXN= by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government said it is in purchasing Citigroup's C.N local retail arm, known as Banamex, adding that the U.S. bank "chose a different path" for its unit.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.2%, pulled down by Brazil and Mexican equities.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.04

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2484.11

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118375.75

-0.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

54054.79

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6075.64

0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1172.55

-0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7993

-0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8562

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.7

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

4100.83

0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5695

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

265.0500

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

507

-0.79

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

