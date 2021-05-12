EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops as U.S. inflation spike brews tapering fears

By Shashank Nayar

May 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected jump in U.S. inflation raised concerns over early policy tightening, with Brazil's real set to snap a five-day winning streak on weak services data.

Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 1.65% and the dollar strengthened after U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in April, leading many to believe inflationary pressures could spur the Federal Reserve into tightening policy earlier than signaled.

A weak U.S. labor market has kept the Fed's stance largely dovish.

"We think that most EM currencies will fall a bit further over the rest of this year, in part because we forecast the 10-year US Treasury yield to rise above 2%," said Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

"As a result, we expect yield differentials to generally shift in favor of the dollar, and pressure on the currencies of economies with weaker fiscal and external balance sheets to increase."

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.3% after gaining for five consecutive sessions, as services activity fell in March for the first time in 10 months, meaning the sector shrank in the first quarter of the year back to below pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, analysts believe the real's recent appreciation to be short lived due to fiscal concerns, inflation worries and pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the still very tense COVID situation in Brazil, it seems questionable whether the fiscal risk factors really are ring-fenced after the budget for 2021 was passed with a spending cap," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Against the background of the slow progress with the vaccinations the debate about further corona aid measures might resurface next month, if not before, putting BRL under considerable pressure."

The yield-sensitive Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.2% even as its industrial output rose 0.7% in March from February, the tenth consecutive monthly increase, official data showed.

Commodity-focused currencies like the Colombian and Chilean peso COP=, CLP= eased 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, despite a jump in oil and copper prices.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.4% and was the only gainer among its Latin American peers. Opinion polls showed the gap closing between socialist front-runner Pedro Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of June 6 presidential elections.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1319.5

-0.72

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2503.08

-1.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121377.74

-1.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

49425.05

-0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4530.45

-0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1285.43

-0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2283

-0.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0181

-0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

707.1

-0.71

Colombia peso COP=

3723.27

-0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6908

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.98

-0.02

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.