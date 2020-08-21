EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops as Brazil's real underperforms for the week

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday amid signs of a stalling global economic recovery from the coronavirus, with Brazil's real set to underperform for the week on uncertaintyover the country's fiscal position.

The real BRBY fell around 1%, staying near three-month lows, and was set to lose more than 3% for the week. The country's lower house of Congress on Thursday voted to uphold a presidential veto blocking pay increases for civil servants.

Speculation over the vote had increased concerns over Brazil's already stretched fiscal position, which has come under pressure from higher spending due to the coronavirus.

The move "shows that the resistance to implement an austere fiscal (policy) is bigger than previously expected," said FX strategists at Citigroup, adding they expect fiscal discussions to remain in the spotlight as the government is to deliver the 2021 budget law by the end of August.

"We anticipate (Brazil's) central bank will continue softening moves with interventions in swaps and spot if the currency bleeds heavily."

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP fell, led by financials and materials.

Still, the country marked its strongest July job growth for eight years, snapping four consecutive months of job losses as it continued to relax virus-related restrictions on business activity.

Most Latin American currencies came under pressure after the dollar surged on disappointing business activity data from Europe. A cautious stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier in the week had hurt risk appetite. USD/

An unabated rise in COVID-19 cases also weighed. The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region, which has become the worst hit in the world.

Sliding oil prices dragged crude exporter Colombia's peso COP=, while Chile's currency CLP= was undercut by a drop in copper prices. MET/LO/R

Optimism over recovering demand for copper had helped Chile's peso, putting it on course to outperform its regional peers this week.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose slightly after data showed some improvement in retail sales in the country, signaling that a recovery from the pandemic was under way.

Mexican stocks .MXX, however, sank more than 1%. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was set to lose more than 3% for the week.

Argentine stocks .MERV rose slightly amid further signs of progress in the country's restructuring of its sovereign debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1090.82

0.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1947.44

-0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101067.51

-0.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

38238.97

-1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3980.81

0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48049.85

0.655

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1183.88

0.83

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6090

-1.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.9600

0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.9

-0.73

Colombia peso COP=

3833.25

-0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5827

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

73.5700

-0.05

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

