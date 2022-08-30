EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops against higher dollar; Hungary's forint jumps

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies lost momentum against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, while Hungary's forint jumped after the central bank left the door open for more interest rate hikes following a 100 basis-point lift.

The forint EURHUF= which was trading at around 406.49 per euro just before the decision, strengthened to as much as 401.74 following the hike to 11.75%, and was set for its best session in more than seven weeks.

Hungary's central bank said it would continue its hiking cycle and introduced three measures to help drain interbank liquidity. It sees inflation peaking near 20% later this year, with risks to the upside.

"It's clear that the (central bank) is struggling to contain very strong and broad-based price pressures and we expect interest rates to reach 13.50% by year-end," said Liam Peach, EM economist at Capital Economics, adding that peak inflation might not emerge until early 2023.

"With the forint under pressure and external financing conditions tightening, the risks remain skewed towards a shorter and sharper increase in rates in the coming months."

More broadly, emerging market currencies fell as the dollar picked up after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data, staying close to two-decade highs. FRX/

MSCI's EM index .MIEM00000CUS, which had risen by as much as 0.3% earlier in the session, was last trading flat near October 2020 lows as the South African rand ZAR=, Mexican peso MXN= and Brazil's real BRBY all fell.

Investors also followed events around Brazil's presidential elections, with leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for October election narrowing slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said, confirming a tightening in the race shown by other major polls.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that inflation in his country would have reached 14% without government subsidies to hold down fuel prices.

Risky assets had taken a hit after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little to change bets for another 75 basis- point hike during his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium last week.

Meanwhile, a report showed the Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, a move that could further fray Sino-U.S. ties as China considers Taiwan its own. Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

991.53

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2178.05

-2.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110380.93

-1.73

Mexico IPC .MXX

45943.72

-0.82

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5533.44

0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141823.16

-1.378

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1266.12

-1.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1022

-1.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1414

-0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

886.5

-0.52

Colombia peso COP=

4415.45

-1.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8127

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.5900

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.74

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

