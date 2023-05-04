EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drifts higher as commodity prices rise after central bank action

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 4 (Reuters) - Currencies of resource-rich Latin America tracked higher commodity prices on Thursday following central bank decisions from Europe and the U.S., with Brazil's real reversing earlier declines.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= rose 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, supported by firm red-metal prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a pause on rate hikes on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, helping lift units of exporters including Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= by 0.2% and 0.8% respectively.

Interest rates will need to be higher than projected by the market in order to bring persistent inflation down to its long-term target, the technical team of Colombia's central bank said on Wednesday.

Brazil's real BRL= erased falls from earlier in the session to rise 0.1% a day after its central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, held its key interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75% and added the government had eased concerns about fiscal policy with proposed new budget rules.

"Many EM central banks had paused tightening cycles before the Fed this week, so I think the Fed signaling a potential pause reinforces that EM tightening cycles are indeed over and the need to resume rate hikes has dissipated," said Brendan McKenna, international economist at Wells Fargo.

"EM, at least from a currency perspective, has done quite well this year on expectations for a Fed slowdown and eventual pause. With the Fed now likely on hold, the EM FX strengthening trend is likely to continue going forward."

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca cleared the way for the implementation of a high-profile judgment on tax benefits, seen as key to government efforts to balance public finances.

Brazil's stocks .BVSP rose 0.4%, with state-run oil company PetrobrasPETR4.SA adding 1.6% after its production report.

Embraer SAEMBR3.SA widened its net loss in the first quarter from a year ago, driving its shares 9.7% lower.

Argentina's peso ARSB= rose to 463 per dollar in parallel markets.

Argentina is seeking new easing of targets in its $44 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund and faster payouts, and is pushing to get key IMF members the United States and Brazil to support it, government officials said.

Data showed Argentina's central bank reserves are at their lowest level in almost seven years, as a painful drought stymies key grains exports and a weak peso forces authorities to spend dollars to support it.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2047 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.36

0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2185.52

-0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102174.34

0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

54667.21

-0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5376.42

0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

281752.49

-2.457

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1158.60

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9844

0.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9013

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.7

0.63

Colombia peso COP=

4604.5

0.68

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7028

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

225.6500

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

463

1.30

