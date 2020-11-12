EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX down; Mexican peso trims losses as central bank holds rates

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso pared back some declines on Thursday after the Bank of Mexico unexpectedly held interest rates steady in its latest meeting, while other Latin American currencies continued to fall by afternoon trading.

The peso MXN= trimmed some losses after falling nearly 1% earlier in the session as Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% despite expectations of a 25-basis-point cut to 4.0%.

"The communications accompanying the Mexican central bank's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at 4.25% today suggests that there may still be scope for one more cut in the easing cycle," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"With the peso rallying and the economy weak, the argument for more policy support will remain strong."

The currency is among the best performing Latin American units this year, having benefited recently from expectations of better trade ties with the United States after Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Mexico's currency and Colombia's peso COP= were also hurt by weakness in the oil market after the International Energy Agency raised doubts about a quick post-COVID-19 pickup in demand. O/R

Brazil's real BRBY gave back most of its gains from earlier in the session even as data showed services activity rose more than expected in September, suggesting that certain facets of Latin America's largest economy were picking up from the pandemic.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Brazil's economy could grow as fast as 4% next year, accelerating its recovery from the depths of the pandemic as job creation and private sector investment continue to gather pace.

While regional currencies and stocks benefited from optimism over coronavirus vaccine news on Monday, uncertainty over the vaccine's availability, as well as continued signs of the pandemic's economic impact prompted some unwinding in risk appetite.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS tumbled 3%, while its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS fell 1%.

Peru's sol PEN= fell to another 18-year low as the country's new Cabinet took shape on Wednesday after the ouster of centrist President Martín Vizcarra on Monday plunged the country into turmoil.

Argentina's central bank said it will raise its benchmark Leliq interest rate to 38% from the previous level of 36%, following a recent series of cuts. The bank will also raise the overnight reverse repo rate and the seven-day reverse repo rate.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1180.72

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2047.29

-3.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102059.70

-2.62

Mexico IPC .MXX

40276.28

-1.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3916.50

-1.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49648.11

-3.474

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1202.34

-1.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4772

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6497

-0.90

Chile peso CLP=CL

759.9

-0.83

Colombia peso COP=

3634.27

-0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6397

-0.49

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

79.5600

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

163

-0.61

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

