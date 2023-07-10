EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips on China risk, Chilean peso hits near 6-week low

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 10 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies dipped on Monday amid growing evidence of a pitted economic recovery in top metals consumer China, with Chile's peso hitting its lowest level in nearly six weeks.

China's producer prices fell at the fastest pace in over seven years in June, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, pressuring policymakers to unveil more stimulus.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was off 0.1% after ending two straight weeks lower.

Brazil's real BRBY=BRL= slipped 0.4% following a near-1% advance on Friday after the lower house approved reforms to the country's complex consumption taxes.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government will not wait for Brazil's Congress to finish voting on a tax reform related to consumption before submitting its proposal for an income tax reform.

All eyes will be on Brazil's monthly consumer price data on Tuesday, expected to show the country likely registered mild deflation in June, bolstering the case for a potential start to monetary easing.

Traders will also monitor Colombia's inflation data later in the day, as well as Mexico's industrial output and Argentina's inflation data through the week.

Meanwhile, a drop in copper prices pressured the world's top producers of the red metal, with Chile's peso CLP= down 814.20 against the dollar, falling to its lowest level since late May, while Peru's sol PEN= down 0.2%.

A poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to kick-off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75-basis-point rate cut owing to slowing inflation.

Peru's interest rate decision is due on Thursday.

"LatAm is in a privileged position compared to the rest of EM. There is little exposure to geopolitical conflicts, and Brazil and Chile could be among the first countries to cut rates," said David Beker, head of Brazil economics and Latam equity strategy & research at Bank of America.

Expectations for galloping consumer prices in Argentina remain solidly in triple-digit territory, a monthly analyst poll showed on Friday, though the forecast edged down slightly compared with last month's survey.

Colombia's peso COP= was flat, while the Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.5%.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP and Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP leading declines.

BofA analysts noted weak foreign inflows into Brazil's local exchange during its rally since April and continued outflows from local equity funds since September 21.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1946 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.92

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2427.10

-0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117911.61

-0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

53711.35

-0.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5971.85

0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

419880.76

-0.873

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1125.02

-0.71

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8832

-0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0489

0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.2

-0.86

Colombia peso COP=

4152.45

-0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6244

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

262.5400

-0.59

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

490

0.41

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alistair Bell)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

