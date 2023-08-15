EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips as rate hike worries, China woes grip

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the health of China's economy, a key trading partner for the resources-rich region, and about the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields briefly hit near 10-month highs after data showing stronger-than-expected retail sales growth in July stoked concerns the U.S. interest rates could stay higher for longer. US/

JPMorgan ramped up its 2023 global emerging market corporate high yield (HY) default rate forecast to 9.7% from 6% following the latest wave of problems in China's property sector.

The MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS eased 0.6%, hitting an over one-month low intraday.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 1.3%, with data revealing second-quarter economic growth rate of 0.3% year-on-year, below market expectations.

Top copper producers Peru's sol PEN= lost 0.2%, while Chile's peso CLP= was flat in thin holiday trading, tracking lower red metal prices.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY eased 0.5%, shedding 5.3% so far this month.

"It is important to note that inflationary expectations have not gone away. As yields go up in the U.S. and Europe, concern remains that the central banks in these regions will not cease to maintain a tightening stance," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"Latam economic growth has maintained its currencies afloat, but doubts over a slowdown and already proactive action in loosening monetary policy as well as cutting interest rates, like Brazil and Chile did, bode poorly for Latam value."

Brazil's central bank director Gabriel Galipolo said a recent increase in long-term U.S. rates demands emerging markets to tread with caution, after the bank delivered a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut this month.

Separately, Governor Roberto Campos Neto noted the its inflation estimates upwards after state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA announced a fuel price hike, sending its shares up 1.2%.

Argentina's pesoARS=RASL was flat at 350 per dollar after the central bank guided a sharp devaluation a day earlier in the wake of a primary election upset and said it would fix the FX rate until October's general election.

Data showed Argentina's July inflationrate of 6.3%, below forecast in a hint of good news for the embattled government.

The peso ARSB=, in informal parallel markets, fell 4.9%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.31

-0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2361.95

-0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116343.49

-0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

53592.70

0.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

526810.12

6.187

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1133.93

-1.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9890

-0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1088

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.7

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4093.5

-1.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7019

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

720

-4.86

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Josie Kao)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

